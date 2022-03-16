Resurrection: We believe in the bodily resurrection of both the saved and the lost

Those who are saved are raised unto the resurrection of life, ruling and reigning with Christ on the new earth. Those who are lost are raised unto the resurrection of eternal torment in the lake of fire with the devil and the fallen angels. (1 Cor. 15:1–50; 2 Cor. 5:1–8; Rev. –15; Rev. 21:1–8)

The purpose of The Passion Translation is to reintroduce the passion and fire of the Bible to the English reader. It doesn’t merely convey the original, literal meaning of words.

Over the past several decades, there have been many new discoveries regarding the original documents and manuscripts that have been compiled to form our Bible, especially the Aramaic manuscripts of the New Testament. Aramaic and Hebrew are related linguistically, and both are considered to be emotional and poetic. Greek speaks to the mind while Aramaic and Hebrew speak powerfully to the heart.

Brian Simmons is the lead translator for The Passion Translation. His background in translating the Bible originated while assisting in translating the Paya-Kuna New Testament, providing the unreached Paya-Kuna people group of Panama with a copy of God’s Word for the first time. Since then, he has leveraged this linguistic and biblical-languages background to translate the entire New Testament and a growing number of books of the Old Testament into modern English.

” Jesus talks about approaching God in “Spirit and in truth” (John 4:16–17). It is possible for academia to major in the latter and neglect the former. But it is not anti-intellectual to rely on the Holy Spirit’s guidance when interpreting the Bible. All truth is God’s truth. “Sprit and truth”-we need both. Who would want to read a Bible translation lacking the dynamic and robust spirituality of the ancient writers, who were inspired by the Spirit?

In fact, this gender-neutral approach is a more faithful representation of the original languages as they would have been understood by native readers. Generic male-oriented terms in the ancient Greek aren’t as female-excluding as similar language is in English. English shares a problem with French. Both of the words man and homme are distinctly masculine but have also been used to refer to any person or humankind in general. German (Mensch) and biblical Greek (anthropos) do not share this handicap. Any German woman can call herself a Mensch. Any Greek woman could call herself an anthropos. These languages have other words for males (Mann and aner/andros). But no English-speaking woman can say, “I am a man.” English Bibles often translate the generic anthropos as man, which excludes women more than the original biblical text did.

Although we’re Jews by birth and not gentile “sinners,” we know that no one receives God’s perfect righteousness as a reward for keeping the law, but only by the faith of Jesus, the Messiah! His faithfulness has saved us, and we have received God’s perfect righteousness. Now we know that God accepts no one by the keeping of religious laws!

Aside from the language difference, another difference between the KJV and TPT is the absence of several verses. The KJV includes several passages most Bible scholars believe were not in the original text, reflecting the inferior manuscript Textus Receptus. Those extra verses include the following: Matthew ; ; ; b; Mark 7:16; 9:44, 46; ; ; Luke 9:55b–56a; ; ; John 5:3b–4; Acts 8:37; ; 24:6b–8a; ; Romans ; 1 John 5:7b–8a. Most modern versions exclude these verses while including a note of explanation in deference to the KJV tradition. The Passion Translation also follows this practice.

Holy Spirit: We believe in the Holy Spirit, who is fully divine and proceeds from the Father and the Son, co-equal and co-eternal with the Godhead; his full participation in the activity of the Godhead, from creation to salvation-history to the consummation of all things; his present, ongoing ministry through God’s people after having been given to the church at Pentecost; his indwelling and empowering of Christians, enabling them to live a life of godliness and effective service for Christ. (Jn. –27; Jn. 16:7–15; Rom. 8:1–27; Gal. 4:16–26)

It is a valid question to ask: “Can someone who does not share the fiery spirituality of the Bible writers, such as Moses and John, translate it faithfully?

The Church: We believe in the spiritual unity of the communion of saints in our Lord Jesus Christ. Every person who is born of the Spirit is an integral part of the church as a member of the body of Jesus Christ, who is the head over the universal church. (Matt. –19; 1 Cor. –26; Col. 1:18)

It also expresses God’s passion for people and his world by translating the essential, original, life-changing message of God’s Word for modern readers in a way that is clear and readable