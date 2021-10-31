Request a real time web trial and permit the professionals explain to you this new features and great things about LemonTree 3.0.

Feedback

Bundeswehr

The NAFv4 visibility we produced for Business Designer can be acquired free of charge to interested functions to promote the dissemination and compatibility of UAF-based NAFv4 architectures”. Additionally, LieberLieber’s LemonTree was also lately given an optimistic examination in research on architectural knowledge. “We are constantly taking care of the more advancement of all of our architectural software surroundings. To guage LemonTree, we’ve purchased numerous licences and have now discovered that this software produces you with big added worth.

Christian Freihoff Program Architect IT-Systems, Bundeswehr

Emerasoft

We have been pleased to declare the relationship with LieberLieber your Italian circulation associated with the Lemon Tree product. With this particular relationship Emerasoft will be able to improve their position in computer software and systems acting marketplace by providing the people aided by the possible opportunity to incorporate strong versioning performance with all the high modeling abilities from the Enterprise designer tool.

Riccardo Bernasconi CEO of Emerasoft

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

With LemonTree from LieberLieber we keeps been successful in using the collaborative editing and management of our very own program brands to a new degree. Solutions are now able to feel edited in parallel, in the place of only sequentially as before. Owing to 3-way-merge we can merge improvement or different developing branches at any time in a traceable and controlled method. Products from just one computer software program are distributed better into different tasks and versioned in Git with the exact same lives routine, parallel towards resource rule. This way, consistency and traceability are always fully guaranteed. Furthermore, LemonTree supporting all of us inside assessment techniques: Changes – whether our very own or that from peers – in addition to their impacts tend to be checked demonstrably and easily before merging. In doing this, problems can be identified early and robustness was improved. We’re excited about that the applications of LemonTree are constantly being extended, where LieberLieber gathers the wishes and requisite regarding the customers and integrate all of them inside roadmap.

Stephan Reuter presenter applications developing procedures, practices and hardware, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Infineon Engineering

Because of LemonTree, we are able to now also use the confirmed procedures and workflows from traditional applications manufacturing for products. The appliance also meets our specifications in change and setting management. Therefore, we have been now happy to make use of the means and want to further consider it regarding newer subjects such as BitBucket or Package control.

Srinivas Shenoy Firmware Professional at Infineon Technologies

CONET Options GmbH

LemonTree enables united states to really make the procedures in enterprise design management transparent and comprehensible for our users and lovers. Combined with decentralised adaptation control methods particularly GIT, we are able to today run the creation of architectures in a distributed manner and merge them once more without dropping the thread. We are very passionate observe just how plan Management will support these procedures further.

Markus Schmitz Software Designer, CONET Possibilities GmbH

Volkswagen

So far, we’ve got made an effort to meet with the continuously developing needs by reorganising and adapting. However with the active help of LieberLieber, we succeeded in creating model-based systems manufacturing the backbone of our development organisation. For us, MBSE can the cornerstone for solving the challenges around processes and SPRUCE, it enables the solution-oriented cooperation of people active in the development. The control of all forms and variations of this sizes produced within the development process was the most crucial requirement for the secure anchoring of MBSE when you look at the business. LieberLieber supported all of us perfectly contained in this through its deep functional wisdom including with methods like business best dating sites for Catholic singles Architect and LemonTree, hence encouraging interior salesmanship.

Hermann Gollwitzer System Architect for infotainment techniques, Volkswagen