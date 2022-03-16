Relationship ranging from mug transition temperature, and you may desiccation and heat endurance during the Salmonella enterica

Pathogenic bacteria such as Salmonella enterica exhibit high desiccation tolerance, enabling long-term survival in low water activity (a w ) environments. Although there are many reports on the effects of low a w on bacterial survival, the mechanism by which bacteria acquire desiccation tolerance and resistance to heat inactivation in low-a w foods remains unclear. We focused on the glass transition phenomenon, as bacteria may acquire environmental tolerance by state change due to glass transition. In this study, we determined the glass transition temperature (T g ) in S. enterica serovars under different a w conditions using thermal rheological analysis (TRA). The softening behaviour associated with the state change of bacterial cells was confirmed by TRA, and T g was determined from the softening behaviour. T g increased as the a w ple, while the T g of five S. enterica serovars was determined as °C to °C at 0.87 a w , the T g of all the five serovars increased by °C to °C at 0.43 a w . Furthermore, to verify the thermal tolerance of bacterial cells, a thermal inactivation assay was conducted at 60°C for 10 min under each a w condition. A higher survival ratio was observed as a w decreased; this represented an increase in T g for Salmonella strains. These results suggest that the glass transition phenomenon of bacterial cells would associate with environmental tolerance.

Citation: Lee K, Shoda Meters, Kawai K, Koseki S (2020) Relationship anywhere between mug changeover heat, and you will desiccation and heat tolerance inside the Salmonella enterica. PLoS That fifteen(5): e0233638.

Copyright: © 2020 Lee et al. This is an unbarred supply article marketed beneath the terms of the newest Innovative Commons Attribution License, and this it allows unrestricted play with, shipping, and you can reproduction in just about any typical, provided the original blogger and you will origin is paid.

Funding: Which performs is backed by new Japan Area towards Campaign of Science (JSPS) KAKENHI (Give JP 18H02148) offered to help you SK. The new funders had no role inside the study framework, research range and you can data, decision to publish, or preparation of manuscript.

Introduction

Outbreaks of foodborne illnesses caused by dry foods, such as nuts [1–3], chocolate [4–8], cereals , and other foods are continuing worldwide [10–12]. Such foods have low water activity (a w ) and the growth of bacteria causing foodborne illness is not observed. Therefore, microbiological hygiene control has not been regarded as important. However, cases of foodborne illness caused by dry food occur frequently, which means that pathogenic bacteria continue to survive even in a low-a w environment. Especially, various Salmonella serotypes were found in dry foods associated with outbreaks [1–12]. Indeed, several reports have shown that bacteria causing food poisoning such as enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli (EHEC) and Salmonella, continue to survive for long periods in a low-a w environment [13–21]. On the contrary, the rate of bacterial survival decreases under blk desktop high a w environments [16,22–24], and it is inferred that a w and the water content of bacteria have some influence on survival. From these previous studies, we consider that there are some associations between a w and desiccation tolerance of bacterial cells. However, the mechanism of desiccation tolerance of bacterial cells under low-a w conditions has not yet been clarified and elucidation of the cause is required.