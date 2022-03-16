Reforming the homosexual promotion system is important

I’m building a parkade (it doesn’t matter what i’m building I guess) that has sprinklers to save the automobiles with a sprinkler system in the unlikely event the concrete and steal starts to burn. Instead of Steven Harper spending 10 billion dollars to send more canadian men to jail because “they might commit a crime” why doesn’t he send 10 million dollars to Honduras to hire Canadian Men to install sprinkler systems in jails?

When I said earlier “many deaths” will occur out of this impaired false allegation I meant weather related deaths (see the 15 feet of snow story) when traveling. ie “Weather impaired”. I have a new plan to sell “Precipitation Overdose” elimination. Oh yes that Edmonton prison specializes in Substance Abuse criminals. * houston*

It is horrible to be trapped on a ship at sea and drowning and horrible to locked in a prison cell and drowning. Oh sure you’ll say “they probably deserved it”.. but it’s still horrible. My loosing my driver’s license is also painful. I told that to brenda the secretary today and Patrick the law student today.

richard_d_lee: The BBC just said the guards didn’t let rescuers in? because they “thought” there might be a riot. (because of me?)

richard_d_lee: I heard about this on the 4:20 am news and looked it up tonight at 6:20pm from the Toronto Star:

I guess I almost understand some of the men who killed themselves and their children to save them the torture my children have endured

“JERUSALEM-A truck lost control in slick, rainy weather and barrelled into a Palestinian school bus on Thursday, killing at least seven children and a teacher and drawing hundreds of people to a West Bank hospital in an outpouring of grief, police said.

The bus left the city of Ramallah on a school excursion but returned due to heavy rains and stormy weather, according to Palestinian police spokesman Yousif Osrael. On the way back, a truck careened into the school bus, causing it to flip and catch fire, Osrael said. The children killed were aged four to six.”

Those are long enternity deaths of suffering

So yeah I guess I predicted this because of false allegations I can’t drive. So what if I use spirits to discover the truth.

Anyway there were two school buses passing through work yesterday to the Parliment / Legislature Building I presume for a tour. I thought how silly the concept of school trips were (brain washing (what the book I’m reading calls the “Military-Industrial-Congress complex” by President Truman or someone like that)).

Anyway I was sad to hear about the loss of the children. I have children I’ve lost too. At odd times I think they would be better off dead than the torture I’ve witnessed them endure. But the lawyer Marilyn Schector said they weren’t causing them physical harm. Still mental torture is still evil and one could argue it is worth than death and peace. Still it would have been worse if they were with me and tortured even more by the “women are better than men” powers that hold the money (fiat).

Anyway, look at the bright side they didn’t drown on the Costa Concordia and they didn’t burn to death in Honduras prison. In a traffic accident you are likely knocked unconcious immediately and don’t see it coming.

I know I have lots of “no seat belt” crimes against me but, when I’m a passenger with a drunk driver racing down the mine road in Pine Point NWT at 120 miles an hour I do put on my seat belt because I suspect the vehicle will crash. Indeed I always put on my seat belt when I’m driving with Impaired, Incompetent or Inexperienced drivers. But I don’t wear a seat belt when I drive. well unless I suspect a sting operation by the police.