Re: After nearly year that is whole CL personals, where you stand finding intercourse lovers

Craigslist had been good, but like any such thing on line, more pea nuts and flakes than a plate of cereal !

We have tried Doublelist aswell. exact exact Same kind of thing. Individuals do not respond, people respond stop, people then utilize photos from senior school, and their like 70. I also like adam4adam, but once again, (and also this is a pet peeve of mine because the times of answering devices), fucking respond. Also to state, “no thanks”, “go fuck yourself”, “found someone”, or just “pass”. Then chances are you start to see the exact same advertisement, same photo, exact exact exact same text one hour later on. Da-fuQ !? we’m on AFF as well (i am really more into couples than MM or MF mostly), but personally i think like we’ve exhausted the majority of the opportunities and a lot of “couples” are dudes hoping that they’ll find a good man and persuade their spouse to become listed on. Or even a “couple” profile where “she actually is maybe maybe maybe maybe not involved with it anymore”, and bi or homosexual dudes.

AFF might be about next most sensible thing, but a lot of that you can add at yahoo on it are not smart enough to choose a username . com to to have them or are smart sufficient to get I have it hinted in my profile on it when! AFF does have IM pgm that limits free users to 3 IMs each and every day, however it can not work, nobody ever gets ur messages, i believe it really is a notification issue. Many on it post as strait have actually seen my profile more then Bi listed!

The a year ago of Craigslist was depressing. But a 66 yr old with an extended thick cock that does amazing leg massages finished up in my own inbox after certainly one of my bitchy rants over the last few days lol. I will produce a web log or forum post on CL it lol because I fucking miss. But to produce a story that is long ( very long variation coming soon). I got eventually to do typical trucker intercourse, intimate intercourse, get fucked really. very hard and good by teasing specific dudes just like a normal fem, and surely got to test out light liven up. All of this with 2 free CL adverts that landed plenty of good cock with communications like ‘damn daddy likes!’ ‘we wanna eat that boi pussy then creampie u’ ‘do u wear panties? we wanna rub ur ass with oil’ yet others. So yeah We miss CL. I liked ads that are making. It absolutely was a process that is diy. I did not like to list ‘fem’ as with any other bottoms. If they had fetishes, or just fuck it so I said “smooth bottom” and tucked everything so men could old scandinavian ladies only see my legs and ass then picture what they want. The time that is only wore one thing along side a tuck had been a blue thong with all the band resting to my cheek in doggy place.

I attempted Growlr whenever CL left and I also asked the man I happened to be speaking with he said “I’m more of a top” lol if he was a bottom or bottom vers, and. That is the final time we ever utilized an application. We’m much less active anymore but We nevertheless go right to the movie movie movie movie theater any every now and then. But we just give 1 or 2 blowjobs. If CL remained around, I would have the ability to finally act as the 3rd for the now two 53-55 y/o tops lol. Oh well.

Appropriate? Plus it had been free! Just do an advertisement, just take a bath and acquire prepared, and scroll through hungry dudes wanting their dicks sucked lol.

Flakes and non-responses never ever bothered me personally. We have reserves lol. I believe the people whom complain about flakes a great deal are those whom deliver something similar to “hot ass! here is my stats! Struck me personally right straight back!” but do not connect a cock pic. Or perhaps say ‘hey whats up’ or “u still lookin?” but in addition never deliver cock photos or stats, or other things. But Mr 36 y/o 6’2 220lbs with hot arms and an attractive slightly veiny cock with a dense mushroom mind would like a extended blowjob, and did deliver photos, stats, and cell no. Perhaps time haha that is next.

And yeah there’s no replacements. We examined all over for active cruising discussion boards as well as its the same “I do not understand just just just what do do!” or “what am I?” Well there is this 1 but We kinda like being neg and don’t want AIDS/HIV/everything else beneath the sunlight. Not too desperate lol. Tbere had been this other cruising web web site which was active years that are several but now its empty. M4M is dead.