Rainbow Caribbean: A Gay Pub Help Guide To San Juan, Puerto Rico

Creator and editor, LatinFlyer

Latin-american destinations like Puerto Vallarta, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires might be considerably prominent on global gay trips chart, in the Caribbean, San Juan, Puerto Rico, may be the vacation destination making use of most readily useful system and also the largest number of strategies available for lgbt tourists (the island in addition has be a prominent subject of talk inside the LGBT area since featherweight Puerto Rican boxing champ Orlando Cruz was released of wardrobe).

If youare looking for an enjoyable location to delight in homosexual shores and night life, look no further than the so-called “Isla del Encanto” (isle of Enchantment). Here are a few areas to put on your own must-see number:

Condado, San Juan’s Gayest Coastline Neighborhood

This well-known oceanfront region is a great spot for LGBT visitors to stay, by way of its array of cool resort hotels and gay-friendly locations. The gay beach is situated from the foot of Calle Vendig (Vendig road), in front of the cool, gay-owned bar/restaurant labeled as Oceano. (The Atlantic Beach resort has stopped being the favorite homosexual hangout they was previously; indeed, it’s much longer located as a gay resort.)

Discover locations to bring a drink in Condado:

Oceano: This snazzy, upscale, open-air bar and bistro try gay-owned and has some gay-themed activities, however in general it is rather a great deal a gay/straight combine and a cool place for anyone, though it’s directly on the homosexual seashore. In the day and early evening it really is a fantastic spot for lunch, brunch and lunch because of the sand, while overnight a smartly clothed crowd comes to listen to reside DJs, drink yummy cocktails and socialize. (Calle Vendig #2, 787-724-6300)

Splash Lounge: This small but nice pub, set-in that which was as soon as known as Condado Inn, is mostly about one block through the gay coastline. The place supplies interior and outside seats, a good combination of tunes and friendly personnel whom also serve food and — in case you are lucky — free images. On Fridays and Saturdays late at night and on Sundays after 5 p.m., the pub fills with a well-dressed, good-looking younger crowd. (Calle Condado #6, 787-721-7145)

Santurce, San Juan’s Hub for Gay Taverns

Located below ten minutes by vehicles from Condado (and walkable, although it’s don’t to achieve this by yourself), the neighborhood known as Santurce enjoys claimed the role of San Juan’s homosexual lifestyle center. Multiple cool places (paradise & Hell, Krash) sealed recently, therefore now a lot of the gay night life is centered on and near Calle Condado, which makes it an easy task to park when and walking from club to bar.

Here is where to go in Santurce:

Circo: present San Juan’s hottest homosexual dance club, Circo packs in night owls on weekends and a few weeknights for drag shows, drinking, go-go boys and — more than anything — a great amount of dancing. It isn’t really a spacious venue, but it’s had gotten big energy, two floor surfaces and multiple bars to understand more about. (Calle Condado #650, 787-725-9676)

El Chinchorro: in which manage eager nightclub goers mind after a long nights homosexual bar hopping? Many convenient place is El Chinchorro (which converts roughly as “the opening into the Wall”), a modest eatery that opens after midnight on evenings as soon as the bars become available. Owned and manage by a young gay few, El Chinchorro serves tasty do-it-yourself empanadillas, alcapurria also Puerto Rican specialties, and soda and alcohol based drinks. The organization recently broadened and today features a lot more seats. (Calle Condado, phone unlisted)

Metrosex Men’s dance club: customers for the mood for nonstop male strippers should drop by this subterranean pub (previously referred to as San Juan Eagle), which charges $5 entrance features a never-ending stream of males strolling around within their lingerie. (1204 Avenida Ponce de Leon, telephone unlisted)

Scandalo: based out of a location as soon as known as Junior’s, Scandalo are a tiny dancing pub that has real time Djs and drag programs. The $5 address helps to keep many people aside, since the nearby pubs offer cost-free entrance. (Calle Condado #613, phone unlisted)

Tia Maria alcohol shop: Don’t believe the name; it is not an alcohol store! Tia Maria are a laidback, not-chic-but-very-pleasant homosexual bar with two share tables, karaoke evenings and a strong sufficient utilizing the folks spill on the street. Its a lively, relaxed bar that is the sole set in Santurce available every night for the month. (it is also the sole gay bar in Santurce that’s not close to Calle Condado.) (Avenida de Diego, phone unlisted)

VIP: Reggaeton and hip-hop are the music styles of alternatives only at that tiny party pub, music sex chat which pulls a range of generally gay customer base, with various other patrons searching for close party music. (Calle Condado, phone unlisted)

And don’t neglect San Juan’s yearly Pride parade, which brings thousands of participants to Condado on a yearly basis during the early Summer, followed by a festival and lively show.