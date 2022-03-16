QTLs regulating SW, SD, SL, and you may SS was indeed assessed having fun with phenotypic rating and you may SSR marker analysis throughout the BC

1 P 1 generationsposite interval mapping was used for QTL detection. The window size was set at 5.0 cM and the walk speed at 1.0 cM. Genome-wide significance thresholds were estimated by 1000 permutations to declare significant QTLs with a type-I error rate of 0.05 (Churchill and Doerge, 1994). Finally, QTLs were as presented by WinQTLCart dos.5 (Wang et al., Ãœber diesen Link 2012).

Genetic investigation out-of revolution seed and you may tight-placenta fresh fruit characteristics.

Fifteen F 1 individuals, generated by crossing MR-1 with ‘Queen’, showed glossy seeds and untight-placenta fruits. In the BC 1 P 1 population, 63 of 134 individuals showed glossy seeds and 71 showed the wave seeds. Sixty-nine of 134 individuals showed untight-placenta fruits and 65 showed the tight-placenta fruits. Segregation ratios were confirmed to be 1:1 by ? 2 test. Wave seeds and tight-placenta plants were never observed in BC 1 P 2 population. Furthermore, the 736 plants of the F 2 population segregated into a glossy-to-wave seed/untight-to-tight placenta ratio of 3:1 (Table 1). These results indicated that the wave seed and tight-placenta traits were controlled by two single recessive genes, and these two genes were named ws and tp. Interestingly, the phenotypic data suggested that the seeds of tight-placenta fruits were prone to be wave seeds. For the cosegregation data of the BC 1 P 1 population, 63 individuals showed glossy seeds and untight-placenta fruits and 65 showed wave seeds and tight-placenta fruits. Six individuals showed wave seeds and untight-placenta fruits. For the cosegregation data of the F 2 population, 534 individuals showed glossy seeds and untight-placenta fruits and 188 showed wave seeds and tight-placenta fruits. Three individuals showed wave seeds and untight-placenta fruits, whereas 11 individuals showed glossy seeds and placenta fruits. The cosegregation rates of these two traits were 96% and 98% in BC 1 P 1 and F 2 populations, respectively (Table 1). Therefore, the seed wave trait was supposed to be related with the tight-placenta fruit trait.

Mapping from revolution vegetables and you can rigorous-placenta genetics.

A total of 449 SSR marker primers were tested to identify the polymorphism between the parents. Eighty-seven of 4plified clear, reproducible, and specific polymorphism straps, which were used in map construction of BC 1 P 1 population. According to the molecular marker data and phenotype scores, 10 polymorphic markers were identified to be linked with the two traits. The genotypes of these 10 markers and the phenotype data of the two traits from BC 1 P 1 plants were used to calculate a linkage map (Supplemental Table 1). The wave seed and tight-placenta traits were mapped on LG 1 as monogenic traits. The tp and ws genes were located at 25.7 and 33.0 cM and flanked by the markers ECM110 and CMMS22-2, respectively (Fig. 2A). The genetic distance between tp and ws gene locus was 7.3 cM. These results were in agreement with the hypothesis that the tight-placenta trait was related with the wave seed trait.

Fine genetic mapping of wave seed (ws) and tight-placenta (tp) genes. (A) Linkage map of ws and tp genes constructed using the 128 BC 1 P 1 populations of MR-1 and ‘Queen’. The markers are shown at the right of LG 1 and the distances among them are indicated in centimorgans on the left. (B) Preliminary further mapping for ws and tp based on 96 F 2 plants. (C) Fine mapping including the ws and tp locus in the 736 F 2 plants. Numbers above the chromosome are recombinants at each interval. (D) The genomic region between InDelchr1-3241 and InDelchr1-3233 (80.9 kb) in which 11 genes were predicted.