Puerto Rico is amongst the best LGBTQ travel places because of a warm and friendly local populace and lots of big gay bars, clubs, and tasks year-round.

Make use of the homosexual vacation self-help guide to Puerto Rico below to simply help plan a visit to San Juan also components of the gay-friendly Caribbean area

Of the many Caribbean islands, Puerto Rico is one of the most accepting and LGBTQ-friendly spots. As an unincorporated area on the united states of america, same-sex marriage has become appropriate since 2015. Sufficient reason for over three million inhabitants, Puerto Rico has many lgbt activities, taverns, and attractions for people to effortlessly determine. There are even two various pleasure parades every year about island!

Almost all of Puerto Rico’s homosexual pubs and LGBTQ strategies take place in San Juan—Puerto Rico’s capital town. Due to the large, urban inhabitants and its a lot of gay neighborhoods, it’s one of the better components to see for LGBTQ people.

Because of Puerto Rico’s Catholic traditions & background, the top locations are probably the best & most safe hotspots for gay visitors and LGBTQ residents as well. But other areas regarding the island, like Cabo Rojo in the western, together with Vieques isle off the east coast are also prominent LGBTQ destinations.

9 Gay & LGBTQ what to carry out in Puerto Rico

1. Stay at the LGBT-owned Coqui del Mar

This boutique guest home (and that is 420-friendly) is located in the Ocean Park area of San Juan, mostly of the numerous gay areas of San Juan. Because Coqui del Mar try LGBT-0wned, it is a good place to begin a Puerto Rico gay travel.

The Coqui del Mar has actually business and fully-furnished getaway flats with the needed hotel features, and many! Complimentary wifi, cost-free parking, no-cost bike apartments, flat-screen TVs, full kitchen areas, a patio BBQ barbeque grill open to visitors, two private pools, and a hot bathtub! The brilliant decor of the homes and friendly associates on site, plus the place in Ocean Park, make it a fantastic choice for people interested in a multi-day stay to really find San Juan.

2. check out during San Juan pleasure at Condado

Usually the most important weekend of Summer, San Juan’s annual pride festival, San Juan pleasure, try a weekend of people, special occasions, and concerts. San Juan’s homosexual bars along Calle Condado all wear their own parties and happenings, although seashore clubs at Condado coastline (like Atlantic Beach lodge and retreat club) also number afterparties after the procession.

Appropriate Condado Pride in San Juan, the Cabo Rojo Pride festival happens the next sunday of Summer. While in the Cabo Rojo satisfaction, the sleepy beachside area can become a weekend of people, a great comedown from Condado’s pride the sunday before!

Activities during San Juan’s Pride often begin the Thursday before the Sunday-parade. In 2010, there’s actually a nude Gay Weekend event—a apparel elective sunday with pool functions & more—during San Juan Pride (see most below).

3. shot your chance at pull Bingo & victory adult sex toys

San Juan’s most widely used gay pub was Circo Bar—a raucous gay dance club on Calle Condado. It’s quite popular with tourists, but don’t fret because neighbors show up, also!

Circo Bar hosts Ru Paul’s Drag Race monitoring activities and is also particularly prominent on weekends for his or her late-night dancing with from the area’s best DJs, but Thursday evenings are also a night to see. Every Thursday, Circo club has pull Bingo during which you’ll win adult sex toys as well as other fun issues. With every drink purchase, obtain a bingo board and so the past you show up and also the more products you get, the more probability to win you’ve got!

Drag Bingo is managed both in English and Spanish as a result it’s an excellent option for tourists—and a great possibility to hang with natives.

4. celebration Thursday nights during the queer beginner bars

The Eleanor Roosevelt area was a tiny bit furthermore south versus different San Juan gay areas of Condado, Santurce, and sea playground, but every Thursday night it comes down live using town’s LGBTQ populace. Considering the really cheap beverage offers available, additionally the energetic street life, it’s specially well-liked by San Juan’s lots of institution people. The pubs of El Cojo, A Pedir De Boca, and La Esquina de Polo are on the same area of path Eleanor Roosevelt and Calle 12 de Octubre.

Each one of the pubs spills from the streets—especially during great weather—and the cheaper products make sure they are fantastic spot to start a night completely, around 9 or 10pm before going to different pub nights. The club in the corner, in addition identified Flavor’s, is very favored by lesbians.

5. do not neglect Nude Gay Week-end!

Coqui del Mar guesthouse are holding Puerto Rico’s 1st Naked Weekend from May 30 to Summer 3, 2019—the same weekend as San Juan’s yearly pride event. The gay-owned guest property is a good option to keep during San Juan pleasure because of its clothing-optional share and prepared parties & events taking place at sundown each day during Pride.

There’ll be a BBQ swimming pool celebration with live DJs and extra homosexual concert tour tasks planned during the daytime. A welcome blender, warm brunch, alongside features shall be being offered during Naked sunday.

6. Spend Sunday on the Gay coastline in San Juan

In San Juan, there have been two biggest single European dating gay beaches. The most famous are Atlantic seashore in Condado and that’s specially homosexual every Sunday after 11am. Groups of pals, LGBTQ people, and tourists flock towards beach every Sunday.

San Juan’s more gay beach are at water playground seashore as you’re watching Numero Uno Guesthouse. It may be slightly cruisey later on sunday nights, per Coqui del Mar’s associates. Beyond San Juan, a naturist beach is about 40 minutes west at Cueva las Golondinas.