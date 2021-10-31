Promo codes are usually a short sequence of letters and numbers that is used to claim offers at online casinos

Videoslots Promo Code Offers

They are the easiest and most secure way for players to get the exact promotion that they like. In most cases they are predefined and can be found on the promotions page of each casino, however, that’s not the case with Videslots. They have a different policy where instead you are being sent randomly generated codes to a device of your choice. The offer in question is the Weekend Booster reload bonus. It is issued to players who have made one or more deposits at the casino and is a great way to top up your casino wallet.

Here is how it works. Each day you win Weekend Boosters while playing on the slots and video slots available at Videoslots Casino. The only exception are the jackpot games, as they do not contribute. The Weekend Boosters that you have collected each week are going to be paid to your account on the following Friday. For instance, if your Weekend Boosters from week 10 will be transferred to you on Friday of week 11. The minimum payout for one of the boosters is ?0,50 and there is a daily limit of ?300. This means that you could be winning as much as ?2,100 per week. Impressive!

If you have any experience with online casinos across the United Kingdom, you will know that this is an incredibly generous offer. You will have a really hard time finding many promotions that can reward players with such big wins. Having said all that, there are still some key factors that you have to keep in mind. The most important one is that unlike the two welcome bonuses, this offer cannot be claimed in conjunction with any other. This is not an issue at the very moment, as the other two promotions are only available to newly registered players and can’t be activated after claiming the Weekend Booster. However, you should take great care as new bonuses get introduced all the time and if you happen to opt-in for another offer while the Weekend Booster is active, you will lose all your boosters. Other than that, just keep the wagering requirements in mind and you will be well on your way to winning good money!

How to Use Casino Promo Codes?

If you haven’t played at an online casino before, using promo codes may appear a bit too complicated at first glance. However, it doesn’t really differ from the use of such codes at any other online retailers. Nevertheless, we have provided a step-by-step guide that will see you through the whole process. Here it is: