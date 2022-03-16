Pre Masters Overseas Foundation Programme

General

The Pre Masters Global Foundation Programme (IFP) is actually for non-native English speakers who would like to create by themselves for the Masters level at Dublin town college. The IFP helps pupils to attain the English language abilities required for DCU programmes that are postgraduate makes pupils for the modifications to university training, and permits them to test modules through the Master’s level they would like to pursue. People who successfully complete this program is going to be assured an accepted spot to their target level programme in DCU. They will additionally be eligible for exemptions from modules effectively finished through the Foundation programme (where available). This can increase the odds of obtaining exemplary grades when you look at the postgraduate programme and relieve the stress of change up to an education system that is new.





That is qualified?



To use for the IFP you really must have identified which Masters Programme at DCU you want to advance to. To make certain there is certainly development through the IFP to their picked programme be sure to consult our web site.



To utilize for the IFP you have to meet up with the scholastic entry specifications regarding the Master’s programme you want to advance to at DCU. you have to furthermore meet up with the English language entry element the IFP path. To learn more about entry criteria be sure to consult our websites.





Programme information



The programme try taken for a full-time foundation over one just one semester or one year that is academic. Pupils bring an assortment of core and expert modules. Core Modules All IFP pupils simply take modules in:





Academic English



English Language Developing



Correspondence and Presentation Abilities.



Specific Specialisms (channels)





IFP people just take modules from their preferred degree that is postgraduate worth around 10 (solitary semester) or 20 (year-long) credits. They have been eligible for exemptions from all of these modules the following season, on effective conclusion associated with the IFP. (Note: the full Masters degree calls for the scholar to accomplish 90 credits, like a dissertation that is final task).





Construction



The Pre Masters Global Foundation Programme is made to become finished in one calendar 12 months of full-time learn. It comprises of two (full-time) taught semesters, followed closely by a project that is practical finished between might and very very early September. The next consumption for this programme are going to be September 2017.



We furthermore offering an one-semester foundation programme beginning in February 2017 that may create people for a September 2017 consumption.





