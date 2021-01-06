Poker And Psychological Realism

Packers also swept the season series against the Vikings last year, Packers a great bet. This could either be extremely close, or the Ravens will win by 20+.

Chargers have weapons, but also a really conservative QB. Will be watching just to see how Burrow looks, but no bet for me. Dolphins and points is normally an auto-back against the Pats, especially without Brady.

And you can bet that the likes of Acer, Asus, and Dell—who are all bringing such machines to market in November—have been given favourable rates for creating all-Intel machines instead. Intel is more focused on getting its Deep Link pairing delivering more performance in compute-focused workloads instead of on the chase for higher, smoother frame rates. To be fair, that's not exactly Intel's fault, given the fact that trying to get a pair of GPUs working in unison to display frames at the right time seems tougher than ever. If you want to hit 1080p gaming on these thin-and-light machines you're going to need to be bouncing between either Low or Medium settings at best. I get it Denver are good at home early in the year because of altitude, but after losing Chris Harris to the Chargers, and Von Miller through injury, The Titans win this for me. Their defensive front seven was disgusting, then they added Clowney, making it borderline illegal. It'll probably be a low scoring match, but I think this is just the typical run Henry at them 25 times until they tire before he breaks one and kills the game off.

Niners want to run the ball a ton which suggests they won’t score as quickly as the Cardinals can. As long as Murray gets a second or two in the pocket against that brutal Niners defensive front, this one will go down the wire. +7 in what is normally a well contested divisional game – worth popping in your outrageous 10 fold week 1 acca for sure. No Pouncey for the Chargers, no Atkins for the Bengals. I won’t be touching this game at all in terms of a bet, no idea what the Chargers will look like without Rivers, Joe Burrow’s first game in the NFL, too many unknowns for me.

Tampa have a nasty front seven, and had the best rushing defence in the league last year. Based on what Tampa had last year, Kamara will be catching a lot of passes to get him involved if he can't get it going on the ground. Brady still has Godwin, Gronk, Brate & OJ Howard to work with, so expect plenty of short, quick passes. I think the Saints just edge it, but I won't be having a bet on this one. Arizona have weapons all over the place, San Fran have virtually no weapons outside of Kittle because they're all injured.

I can’t see Nick Chubb scoring 3 touchdowns again, but we should see a much better Baker Mayfield. I like the Ravens to win by about 10, probably won’t be having a bet though. Before hearing Golladay is doubtful I was pretty confident the Lions would win this. They played the Bears close in November last year, with Chicago leaving it until late to actually take the lead, and that was with David Blough at QB for the Lions.

However the Patriots are missing a lot of starters on defence that have opted out for the season, and Newton could either be a bust or an MVP candidate. I'll be keeping a close on this one, but won't be having a bet at all. Value bet of the week for me – Packers to win straight up. I don't like taking underdog teams to cover at less than +3, Packers currently +2.5 so i'll be taking them on the moneyline. I'm not expecting a Rodgers masterclass, this team wants to run the ball and I trust their defence going against Kirk Cousins and a pretty average o-line. The Vikings were hoping to see more out of their rookie WR Justin Jefferson in training camp, who apparently has been underwhelming. Thielen will get his yards, but without a legit partner outside now that they've lost Stefon Diggs, not enough firepower for me.