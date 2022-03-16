Please read the Terms carefully, as they form your entire agreement with us

Please carefully read these Terms before using the Service By using the Services, you agree to these terms, the policies in our Privacy Policy, and any community guidelines and supplemental terms provided to you for the Services that you use (collectively, “Terms”).

Using the Services

Services on behalf of a company, business or other entity, you represent that you have the legal authority to accept these Terms on behalf of that entity, in which case that entity accepts these Terms, and “you” means that entity. If you are accessing an account(s) on behalf of the account owner (e.g., as an administrator, consultant, analyst, etc.), the Terms apply to your activities on behalf of the account owner. Indemnity. If you are using the Services on behalf of a company, business or other entity, or if you are using the Services for commercial purposes, you and the entity will hold harmless and indemnify the Service from any suit, claim or action arising from or related to the use of the Services or violation of these Terms, including any liability or expense arising from claims (including claims for negligence), losses, damages, suits, judgments, litigation costs and attorneys’ fees. Age. If you are under the Minimum Age (under 18) you may not register for an account. You must be at least the Minimum Age to use the Services. Please do not access that content unless you are an adult (i.e., at least the age of majority in your country) or unless otherwise expressly indicated.

User Generated Content License Agreement

These User-Generated Content Terms of Use (“UGC Terms”) apply to your use and/or distribution of certain user-generated content, including, without limitation, use on our website and/or mobile app.

In consideration for our use and/or distribution of your content, including but not limited to images, text, photographs, videos or other intellectual property included thereon (the “User Content”), you hereby acknowledge and agree that once the Service uses or distributes any of the User Content via our promotional channels, you shall be bound by these UGC Terms. By agreeing to these UGC Terms you are providing the Service with your permission to use your User Content in accordance with these UGC Terms. If you are entering into this Agreement on behalf of an organization, you represent that you have the authority to do so.

The Service reserves the right to modify these UGC Terms without advance notice by posting a revised version of these UGC Terms, which modifications will be effective immediately. Accordingly, you should review the UGC Terms on a regular and frequent basis.

You consent to and acknowledge the use of and processing of any personal data associated with your User Content by the Service and/or brand partners in accordance with Privacy Policy.

User Content License

You shall at all times retain ownership of your User Content. You hereby grant to the Service and its executives, employees, affiliates, related companies, agents, licensees, sublicensees, brand partners, production partners, contractors, successors, legal representatives, assigns, third-party service providers and their respective brand partners, marketing or public relations agencies and other affiliates (the “Licensed Parties”) a worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free, fully-paid, non-exclusive, transferable, sublicensable right and license to use, publish, broadcast, transmit, distribute and re-post (i) your User Content and (ii) your username, image, likeness or other identifying information (“Name and/or Likeness”) as the same appears in connection with your User Content, in any manner to be determined in the Licensed Parties’ sole discretion, including but not limited to on webpages and social media pages operated by the Licensed Parties, in promotional emails and advertisements, and in any and all other marketing, promotional and advertising initiatives, and in any media now or hereafter known.