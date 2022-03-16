Please cite OMB Control Number 3090-0290, System for Award Management Registration Requirements for Prime Grant Recipients, in all correspondence

Request for Comments Regarding Paperwork Burden

Submit comments identified by “Information Collection 3090-0290, System for Award Management Registration Requirements for Prime Grant Recipients” by any of the following methods:

: Submit comments via the Federal eRulemaking portal by searching the OMB control number 3090-0290 Docket No. 2019-0005. Select the link “Comment Now” that corresponds with “Information Collection 3090-0290, System for Award Management Registration Requirements for Prime Grant Recipients”. Follow the instructions provided on the screen. Please include your name, company name (if any), and “Information Collection 3090-0290, System for Award Management Registration Requirements for Prime Grant Recipients” on your attached document.

Mail: General Services Administration, Regulatory Secretariat Division (MVCB), 1800 F Street NW, Washington, DC 20405. ATTN: Ms. Flowers/IC 3090-0290.

Public comments are particularly invited on: Whether this collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of functions of the System for Award Management Registration Requirements for Prime Financial Assistance Recipients, and will have practical utility; whether our estimate of the public burden of this collection of information is accurate, and based on valid assumptions and methodology; ways to enhance the quality, utility, and clarity of the information to be collected; and ways in which we can minimize the burden of the collection of information on those who are to respond, through the use of appropriate technological collection techniques or other forms of information technology.

Requester may obtain a copy of the justification from the General Services Administration, Regulatory Secretariat (MVCB), Washington, DC 20405, telephone (202) 501-4755.

2 CFR Part 25

Administrative practice and procedure; Grant programs; Grants administration; Loan programs

2 CFR Part 170

Colleges and universities; Grant programs; Hospitals; International organizations; Loan programs; Reporting and recordkeeping requirements

2 CFR Part 183

Foreign aid; Grants administration; Grant programs; International organizations; Reporting and recordkeeping requirements

2 CFR Part 200

Accounting; Colleges and universities; Grants administration; Grant programs; Hospitals; Indians; Nonprofit organizations; Reporting and recordkeeping requirements; State and local governments

For the reasons stated in the preamble, the Office of Management and Budget proposes to amend 2 CFR parts Start Printed Page 3775 25, 170, 200 and add part 183 as set forth below:

This part applies to a Federal awarding agency’s grants, cooperative agreements, loans, and other types of Federal financial assistance as defined in § .

(a) General. Through a Federal awarding agency’s implementation of the guidance in this part, this part applies to all Federal agencies and non-Federal entities, other than those exempted by statute or exempted in paragraphs (b), and (c) of this section, that-

(b) Exemptions for individuals. None of the requirements in this part apply to an individual who applies for or receives Federal financial assistance as a natural person (i.e., unrelated to any business or non-profit organization he or she e).

(c) Other exemptions required by law (e.g. statutory). (1) Under a condition identified in paragraph (c)(2) of this section, a Federal awarding agency may exempt a non-Federal entity or Federal agency from an applicable requirement to obtain a unique entity identifier, register in the SAM, or both.

(i) In that case, the Federal awarding agency must use a generic unique entity identifier in data it reports to if reporting for a prime award to the non-Federal entity or Federal agency is required by the Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act (Pub. L. 109-282, hereafter cited as “Transparency Act”).

(ii) Federal awarding agency use of a generic unique entity identifier should be used rarely for prime award reporting because it prevents prime awardees from being able to fulfill the subaward or executive compensation reporting required by the Transparency Wyoming car title and payday loan jobs Act.