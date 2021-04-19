Platinum Visa Bank Cards. WESTconsinвЂ™s Platinum Visa credit cards provide these valuable products at no or minimal price

WESTconsin Platinum Visa credit cards provide you with acceptance that is worldwide the absolute most competitive rates of interest, no yearly cost, uChoose benefits, and Membership Value Pricing (MVP) benefits. Now could be a good time to move balances from higher interest rates to your credit cards!

Platinum Visa Benefits

WESTconsinвЂ™s Platinum Visa credit cards provide these valuable things at no or minimal price:

Result in the WESTconsin Platinum Visa charge card your card of preference. Conveniently use in only a couple of minutes through our safe application that is online. Or if you choose, phone your WESTconsin that is local office (800) 924-0022. It is possible to frequently get an approval the day that is same.

UW-River Falls Alumni Platinum Visa Rewards

The UW-River Falls Alumni Platinum Visa is a great choice for you if you are a UW-River Falls alumni, student, faculty, or staff member! This card provides you the exact same advantages as the WESTconsin Platinum Visa charge card as well as every purchase created using this card, a royalty is provided to the universityвЂ™s Alumni Association.

To safeguard your account, deals in your charge card are supervised for dubious task, including places that vary from your own norm, and may even be obstructed whenever utilized away from that area.

Please notify us of one’s travel plans at least 48 hours ahead of leaving. To submit a Travel Form, login to WESTconsin on the web and make use of the Credit & Debit Card Travel Form discovered under Additional Services. Making or unable to access WESTconsin Online, please call our Service Center or visit any WESTconsin office tomorrow.

Totally totally totally Free Automatic Payment: Save time and postage, and worry about missing never a credit card re payment. The payment is withdrawn from your own WESTconsin Credit Union checking or Membership savings account (suffix 00). There is the solution to result in the re re re payment in full, a hard and fast dollar amount, or even the minimal payment amount due.

totally Free Online Payment: Create your charge card payment online from any monetary by signing into WESTconsin on line and choosing your charge card. You’ll be able to schedule each one time or recurring re payments utilising the payment system that is online.

Pay by Phone: automatic re re payments can be produced by contacting Cardholder Services whenever you want to help make a no fee charge card re https://cash-central.com/installment-loans-ks/ payment whenever paying via cost cost savings or account that is checking.

Pay by Mail: You can mail your re payment, together with the declaration header, to either associated with after addresses. To make certain re re payment for your requirements, we accept cash instructions or imprinted checks; no convenience/temporary checks accepted.

Standard re re re payment target:WESTconsin Credit UnionPO Box 2711Omaha, NE 68103-2711

Overnight re re payment target:Card Services6400 Main Street Suite 201Amherst, NY 14221

Inside the United States, call (855) 651-7829Outside the United States, phone (301) 837-8451

uChoose Rewards | Login to WESTconsin Online or go to uChooserewards.com uChoose Rewards-Travel | Call (855) 653-7467 or go to uChooserewards.com

Credit Card Disclosure

Bank Card Terms & Charges

*uChoose Rewards Program: Earn one reward point for virtually any buck in qualifying purchases and stability transfers, internet of comes back whenever you charge to your WESTconsin Platinum Visa charge card. Redeem your points for product, travel, present card prize products, and cash return toward your declaration stability. Browse uChoose benefits for complete system guidelines as well as a list of most award things.

**The Annual portion Rate (APR) will be based upon your cumulative credit history along with your Membership Value Pricing status.

