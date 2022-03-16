Penny dated Leonard IRL on the DL

One of Kaley Cuoco’s longest relationships was the one she kept secret. In 2010, the actress dropped a bombshell when she revealed to CBS Watch that she dated co-star Johnny Galecki, who plays Dr. Leonard Hofstadter, for nearly two years. “It was a wonderful relationship but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together. We were so protective of ourselves and the show and didn’t want anything to ruin that,” she said.

Cuoco claimed their incognito lifestyle eventually tore them apart. “We couldn’t do anything. It wasn’t as fun as we wanted it to be,” she said. “Everyone was always asking, and we deny-deny-denied. And I’m like, ‘Why am I denying this person that I love?’ It took a little bit of a toll on me and I think it did for him, too.”

We get being worried about impacting America's top comedy, but worrying about it for two whole years? That level of restraint seems wildly out of character when compared to the openness of her most recent relationships. Not to mention, Cuoco clearly wasn't thinking about the show when she got very touchy-feely very publicly with her ex soon after her divorce. At the 2016 People's Choice Awards, the inseparable duo shared plenty of pictures on social media. Though Cuoco added a "#notdating" hashtag to her photo collage, the pals' public displays of affection certainly blurred the lines between reality and TV.

Kaley Cuoco blurs the lines between her romances

Granted, when you once dated the co-star of the show on which you’re still acting, there’s no avoiding that ex. Even so, Kaley Cuoco might want to learn a thing or two about keeping one’s professional and personal lives separate.

Case in point: on of her husband, the aforementioned Karl Cook, hugging and making kissy faces with her ex boyfriend, Johnny Galecki, on the set of The Big Bang Theory. Sure, it’s nice to see that everyone is as chummy as they claim to be, but it still feels a bit, you know, forced, especially coming from an Instagram account that already screams “thou doth protest too much.”

Kaley Cuoco’s shady take on feminism and equality

Kaley Cuoco came under fire in for a disastrous interview with Redbook, in which she admitted that feminism isn’t something she thinks about. “Things are different now, and I know a lot of the work that paved the way for women happened before I was around,” she said. “I was never that feminist girl demanding equality, but maybe that’s because I’ve never really faced inequality.” Apparently, that answer didn’t sit well with feminists around the world.

Cuoco quickly pulled the “words can be taken out of context” defense on Instagram and has been trying to clean up that interview ever since. “Of course I’m a f***ing feminist,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2016. “Look at me. I bleed feminism. I get equal pay to my male costars on a big show, I have my own home, I’m as independent as you could possibly be.” Gee, Gloria Steinem would be so proud.

Does Kaley Cuoco’s ignorance of the U.S. Flag Code count as shady?

Kaley Cuoco stepped in a steaming pile of controversy on of her dogs sitting on an American flag placed on the ground. She intended for the photo to be a fun Independence Day message, but the U.S. Flag Code dictates that Old Glory should not touch the ground or be utilized as bedding.

According to Page Six, Cuoco’s photo was immediately ripped to shreds in the comments section. “Shame on you, Kaley,” wrote one Instagram user. “You lost a fan.”