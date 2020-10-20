Pennington Publishing Blog

Counterclaim and Refutation Sentence Frames

We teach a seventh grade ela class and we’ve just completed reading Walk Two Moons by Sharon Creech. In reality, we’ve already written our argumentative essays on “whether Phoebe had been a buddy to Sal.” Needless to say the writing prompt is really a bit more complicated. It’s my students very first effort at composing the essay that is argumentative. These are typically struggling using the counterclaim (counterargument) and refutation (rebuttal) since these are new requirements for 7th graders. The normal Core State guidelines for grades 7-12 are the counterclaim in the argumentative essay (W. 1.0).

Although article writers use a good amount of other available choices, I’m teaching the counterclaim and refutation into the body paragraph that is final.

The after sentence frames assisted out my pupils quite a bit:

First Contrasting Transition + Name the Opposition + Strong Verb + Opposing Point of View + Evidence + Analysis + Second Contrasting Transition + Reference the Opposing aim of View + Turn

First Contrasting Transition +

But, But, Admittedly, Although, Instead

Name the Opposition +

Strong Verbs + Denial/Assertion or Assertion

Denial: reject, oppose, disagree, concern, doubt this assertion and view: argue that, reason that, declare that, support, conclude that

Opposing Perspective +

State the point that is opposing of.

Evidence +

Find the evidence that is best to aid the opposing viewpoint. Don’t pick a “straw guy.” Put differently, don’t select a poor opposing argument that is simply too an easy task to refute.

Analysis +

Explanation, understanding, instance, logic to guide the counterclaim proof

Second Contrasting Transition +

Nevertheless, But, But, Nevertheless, Yet, Despite, Although, And Even Though

Guide the Opposing Point of View +

this argument, this place, this thinking, this proof, this view

Change

Now you turn the point that is opposing of, proof, and analysis back once again to support your thesis statement. Different choices may be effective:

1. Accept the critique of this counterclaim. Inform why all or an element of the opposing standpoint can be reasonable, plausible, or legitimate, but minmise the opposing place. As an example, This proof can be real; nevertheless, the objection will not replace the proven fact that…

2. Reject the counterclaim. For instance, This view ignores the conclusive proof that… This position is mistaken because…

3. Criticize the proof and analysis associated with the counterclaim to be unimportant, irrelevant, or perhaps a misinterpretation. For instance, this argument misses the heavily weighed that…

4. Criticize the thinking associated with the counterclaim as being flawed, illogical, or biased.

A few of the above points adjusted from the Harvard Writing Center. As well as using Counterclaim and Refutation Sentence Frames, writing instructors can also be thinking about these relevant articles: Why make use of an Essay Counterclaim?, where you should Put the Essay Counterclaim, and what’s the Essay Counterclaim?

