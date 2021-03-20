Payday advances kansas town john kam New CTU reports address racial segregation, effect of college closings throughout Chicag

CHICAGOвЂ”Taking a lead from their mentor, Gov. Bruce Rauner, and also the President Donald Trump/U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos federal training spending plan, Mayor Rahm Emanuel has cut Head Start programming through the entire town. The mayor a week ago fired 38 mind.

By Chicago Teachers Union | June 15, 2017 | News Launch

CHICAGOвЂ”The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) Education Policy Department this thirty days circulated two studies in the history and harmful effects of racial segregation in ChicagoвЂ™s schools that are public as well as the districtвЂ™s relationship utilizing the Englewood.

CTU statement on CPS intends to shut Englewood high schools

By Chicago Teachers Union | June 9, 2017 | News Launch

CHICAGOвЂ”The Chicago Teachers Union today issued the following declaration regarding Chicago Public Schools intends to shut Harper, Hope, Robeson and TEAM Englewood high schools and funnel pupils into an innovative new, $75 million twelfth grade into the Englewood community.

High-interest, predatory borrowing just isn’t the response to CPS dilemmas

By Chicago Teachers Union | May 19, 2017 | Press Launch

CHICAGOвЂ”The Chicago Teachers Union issued the following declaration today regarding Mayor Rahm EmanuelвЂ™s arrange for a $389 million cash advance to finance Chicago Public Schools through the conclusion associated with the college 12 months: вЂњThe self-imposed Chicago Public Schools.

Parent, instructor protest in push for classroom funding, against budget cuts today

By Chicago Teachers Union | May 18, 2017 | News Release

Educators keeping district that is financial today in continued push for class room capital, against year-end cuts CHICAGOвЂ”Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) users, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) parents and unique training activists will gather today into the heart of.

Budget cuts expense Chicago public school classrooms $400 million yearly

By Chicago Teachers Union | May 17, 2017 | Pr Launch

CHICAGOвЂ”The Chicago Teachers Union Education Policy Department today released analysis associated with the Chicago Public Schools budget space as ChicagoвЂ™s elected and appointed leaders grapple with satisfying their responsibility towards the townвЂ™s almost 400,000 public.

Union instructors, clinicians, paraprofessionals start citywide referendum on CPS CEO Forrest Claypool

By Chicago Teachers Union | May 12, 2017 | Press Launch

CHICAGOвЂ”The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) will hold a vote of вЂњno self- self- self- self- self- confidenceвЂќ in Chicago Public Schools (CPS) CEO Forrest Claypool next May 15 through Wednesday, May 17 monday. The vote will require spot in every educational college through the region as Mayor.

Unique training taskforce press meeting, protest right now to need CPS investment unique education, stop focusing on whistleblowers

By Chicago Teachers Union | May 11, 2017 | Pr Launch

CHICAGOвЂ”The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) Special Education Taskforce joins moms and dads, pupils and unique training advocates today at 4:30 p.m. for a press meeting and protest during the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) Network 7 workplace, 4655 S. Dearborn St. The.

War for the Roses: TodayвЂ™s governing in Rahm v. Rauner

By Chicago Teachers Union | April 28, 2017 | News Launch

CHICAGOвЂ”The Chicago Teachers Union today issued the following reaction to a Cook County Circuit Court governing contrary to the Chicago Board of Education with its lawsuit against Gov. Bruce Rauner in addition to Illinois State Board of Education over unjust capital for.

Union declaration on todayвЂ™s Byrd-Bennett sentencing

By Chicago Teachers Union | April 28, 2017 | News Launch

CHICAGOвЂ”The Chicago Teachers Union issued the statement that is following the sentencing of previous CPS CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett to four-and-a-half years in federal jail on her behalf part in defrauding the institution region by soliciting and agreeing to just accept bribes.