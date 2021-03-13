Pass Speed Sinks for Texas’ Very Very Very First On The Web Bar Exam

Pass Speed Sinks for Texas’ Very Very Very First On The Web Bar Exam

The general pass price for Texas’ October on line bar exam had been 60%, in contrast to almost 77% those types of whom took the in-person September exam.

Thank you for sharing!

Legislation grads who took TexasвЂ™ October online club exam didn’t fare along with people who decided on the stateвЂ™s September exam.

Would you like to continue reading?Become a free of charge ALM Digital Reader.

Great things about a Digital Membership:

Free usage of 1 article* every 30 days

Usage of the ALM network that is entire of

Limitless usage of the ALM suite of newsletters

Develop customized alerts on any search subject of one’s selecting

Re Re Search with a broad selection of topics

*May exclude premium content curently have a merchant account? Register Now

Dig Deeper

Training

Legal Education

Trending Stories

International Briefing

A regular, curated choice of our worldwide content from around the world, over the company of law, in-house, regulatory, technology and much more, with expert insights from our senior editors.

Suggested Tales

Not Sweet: King’s Hawaiian Rolls-Maker Hires Quinn Emanuel for Packing Spat

The issue that is major synthetic wrapping having a bright orange edge, prominence regarding the term “Hawaiian,” and a see-through window that lets 12 fluffy, golden Hawaiian sweet rolls peek down at shoppers.

The Recorder

Western State University of Law Locks Down Brand New Holder, Averting Closing

Westcliff University has finished its purchase of Western State university of Law, in Orange County, California.

Featured Companies

Presented by BigVoodoo

Law Practice Contracting – By Class Book –>

Learn where graduates from top legislation schools are starting their jobs, and their penetration price to the Am Law 200. Log into Legal Compass or begin your trial offer today.

More from ALM

Premium Subscription

With this particular registration you can expect to get limitless usage of good quality, on line, on-demand premium content from well-respected faculty into the legal industry. It is ideal for solicitors certified in numerous jurisdictions or even for lawyers that have satisfied their CLE requirement but want to access resourceful information for their training areas.

Team Accounts

All of us Account membership solution is actually for appropriate groups of four or even more lawyers. Each lawyer is awarded limitless usage of top quality, on-demand premium content from well-respected faculty within the appropriate industry along side administrative access to effortlessly handle CLE for the whole group.

Bundle Subscriptions

Get access to a few of the most knowledgeable and experienced solicitors with our 2 bundle choices! Our Compliance bundles are curated by CLE Counselors you need to include present topics that are legal challenges in the industry. Our last option enables you to construct your bundle and strategically find the content that relates to your requirements. Both choices are priced exactly the same.

From Information to Decisions

Dynamically explore and compare information on attorneys, organizations, specific attorneys, and industry styles.

Exclusive Depth and Go.

Legal Compass includes usage of our exclusive industry reports, combining the unmatched expertise of our analyst group with ALMвЂ™s deep workbench of proprietary information to supply insights that canвЂ™t be located somewhere else.

Big Images and Fine Details

Legal Compass delivers you the scope that is full of, through the ratings associated with Am Law 200 and NLJ 500 to intricate details and evaluations of companiesвЂ™ financials, staffing, clients, news and occasions.

Interruption as an Enabler for Change: Transforming eDiscovery when you look at the Cloud

Sponsored by: Everlaw |

Cellphone App Infringement: Whenever Platform Notices Fail

Sponsored By: Appdetex |

Mobile phone apps are becoming a target that is major fraudulent deals, which will continue to improve.

Knowing the customer Journey: Attracting and Servicing Client вЂ“ 100% Digitally

Sponsored By : Podium |

In todayвЂ™s world, the very first destination people head to get the solutions they want may be the internet. How can you get discovered, and what goes on when youвЂ™ve been discovered?

HEALTH LAW ASSOCIATE

Boston, Hartford, or NY, Connecticut, United States Of America

Robinson & Cole LLP, an Am Law 200 company, seeks an associate at work to become listed on its wellness Law Practice Group with its Boston, MA or Hartford, CT offi.

( brand NEW) JUNIOR-MID DEGREE LITIGATION ASSOCIATE WANTED FOR GROWING FULL-SERVICE BOUTIQUE FIRM (Atlanta or Los Angeles)

Atlanta, Georgia, Usa

Our customer, a boutique, bicoastal legislation company founded by previous BigLaw lovers, is looking for a junior-mid degree litigator with 1-4 years&rsq.

JUNIOR LITIGATION ASSOCIATE DESIRED FOR ADVANCED DOMESTIC RELATIONS PRACTICE (Atlanta, GA)

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Of America

Our customer, a boutique Atlanta domestic relations company centered on representing network that is high, is wanting to employ an associa.

Join and Never Miss Another Story today.

In your electronic membership, you can subscribe to a limitless amount of a wide range of free newsletters. See your My Account firstmet web web page to help make your alternatives. Obtain the prompt news that is legal critical analysis you can not manage to miss. Tailored only for you. In your inbox. Each and every day.