A compound is a word or lexical unit formed by combining two or more words (a process called compounding)pounds may be formed in many ways: common types in English include noun + noun (e.g. bookcase), adjective + noun (e.g. blackbird), noun + adjective (e.g. tax-free), noun + earlier in the day participle (e.g. handmade), and verb + adverb (often based on phrasal verbs , e.g. lookout).

With quite a few substances there was adaptation of those selection.

In the OED, compounds are treated as entries in their own right if they are particularly significant, for example because they have been in use for a long time, are widely used, or have several meanings. For example, there is a separate entry for Atom bomb n. , and the ‘Origin’ section notes that it is formed ‘by compounding’: that is, by combining the two nouns atom and bomb.

Other compounds are covered under the first element of the compound, either at the most relevant sense, or in a separate section towards the end of an entry with the heading 'Compounds'. For example, the entry Sports n. has a large compounds section including football club, football team, football player, football-crazy, and many others.

tangible

A concrete noun denotes a physical object, place, person, or animal (as opposed to an abstract noun, which denotes something immaterial such as an idea, quality, state, or action).

At PITH n. , the branch with ‘Concrete uses’ includes senses such as ‘the soft internal tissue of a plant part’ (as in ‘Peel the oranges with a sharp knife, discarding all the bitter white pith’).

conditional

A conditional clause is a clause , typically beginning with if or until, which expresses a condition. For example, in ‘If my car breaks down again, I will have to buy a new one’, the clause if my car breaks down again is a conditional clause. A sentence or statement which contains a conditional clause may be described as a conditional sentence or statement.

Certified adj. step 3 , 'Of a person: willing to agree to something', is described as 'In later use chiefly in conditional statements.' An example is: 'Well, sir, when the Ann's compliant , I say ditto.'

Feel v. P3d describes the use of were it not for and if it were not for in forming 'conditional clauses expressing exception'. An example of a conditional clause introduced by if it were not for is: 'A small-print floral dress in lilac-very like a housecoat print, in the event it just weren't to your unique history of inky black .'

combination (conj.)

A conjunction is a word used to connect other words, phrases , clauses , or sentences . And, but, or, if, when, although, because, and unless are all common conjunctions in English. Some conple as soon as; these may be described as compound conjunctions.

Entries for conple, the use of unless as a con never angry with anybody unless they deserve it’, is treated at Until conj .

Account letter. P1d(b) describes the use of the phrase on account as a 'compound conjunction' meaning 'on account of the fact that; because', giving examples such as 'the priests said give her work on account she was a charity'.

structure