Oxford English and Spanish Dictionary, Synonyms, and Spanish to English Translator

Oxford English and Spanish Dictionary, Synonyms, and Spanish to English Translator

hook-up

Translate connect into Spanish

phrasal verb

in addition hook anyone or something like that upwards, connect some one or something website link someone or something to an object, particularly digital gear.

‘he was actually connected to an electrocardiograph’

‘There is a links page, which hooks your up to numerous unusual guide internet sites and various other publisher websites.’

‘This is the process where your computer or machine tries to generate a network connections via websites process, a common method of hooking this devices right up.’

the process where your computer or machine tries to generate a network connections via websites process, a common method of hooking this devices right up.’ ‘She cautioned you in a highly rehearsed sinister tone we shouldn’t be alarmed of the healthcare equipment Fay was in fact installed to.’

‘The only energy the twins just weren’t connected to life-saving devices had been between the shipments space and rigorous practices.’

‘The cows could be connected toward milking machine and I also could well be straddled atop.’

‘For four-hours just about every day, 3 days each week, he’s installed to a dialysis equipment, which executes the duty of their own kidneys and helps to keep him alive.’

‘On Christmas Eve, decade back, she is installed to various equipments in hospital after having to unwanted.’

‘the woman vital organs work good, consequently this woman is not hooked up to a machine.’

‘They hooked him doing machines and pumped him filled with medicines.’

‘The nurse told myself that they hook you around a device that takes the blood, centrifuges they, eliminates the platelets and the majority of associated with plasma right after which offers back once again all the rest of it.’

‘One promising technique for unlocking the thoughts of paralyzed customers is to hook them as much as electroencephalograms.’

‘Once you hook it up to a different equipment, it is going to either overwrite the songs or (if you determine) do nothing.’

‘tiny performed the 17-year-old know two days later, he’d end up being hooked up to devices, not really in a position to cry for services.’

‘we examined the machines he was connected to, making sure their air saturation level and cardio and breathing rate had been just what nurses envisioned them to feel.’

‘Every evening he was hooked up to a device at his family home in Offerton, Stockport, for 12 time to cleanse their blood.’

‘It can hook up to the Net via a standard landline, and/or maker are connected to a cellular phone for connecting without any cables.’

‘The pets is installed to milking machines with timers to them.’

‘Brazelton hooked newborn children around electroencephalographs following revealed them to a flickering source of light similar to a tv but with no pictures.’

‘Do not hook their device around the world wide web, energy it and forget regarding it.’

‘exactly what a coupler does are make it easier to hold pins throughout your accessories and connect an accessory around the hydraulics.’

2 informal (of two people) fulfill or shape a relationship.

Video: Abbie Chatfield shows she had a cheeky freedom time hook-up

Development video

Priti Patel speaks on using the services of France to deal with migrant problems

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer row over personal treatment reforms

London Mayor Sadiq Khan: Battle against blade crime witnessing victory

Revolting moment worker reveals clump of worms in McDonald’s department

South African professor clarifies new Covid-19 variant ‘B.1.1.529’

Canines means heartwarming partnership with elderly neighbor over barrier

‘british have to be considerably involved’: Macron on migrant problems

Chuck Schumer wants his dad happy birthday on Senate floors

TV&Showbiz movies

Kanye western discusses God, his group and Kim Kardashian

Linda Robson recalls time she told her dad about miscarriage

Unique arrivals see a cold-blooded introducing the I’m A Celeb castle

Lady Gaga claims she talked to mom in Italian highlight during filming

Linda Robson states she’d ‘happily’ have actually migrant household in her residence

Vanessa Bauer and Brendan Cole trip on ice during rehearsals

Paddy McGuinness congratulates spouse Christine on introduction of brand new book

Brendan Cole accidentally slices lover’s back with skating knife

Sport clips. State Shinkicking Championships finally happened in 2019

Billionaire boxing champ Tyson Fury nevertheless grocery in deal store

Jurgen Klopp talks about ‘incredible’ Thiago purpose against Porto

‘He Can posses a bright profession’: Thiago praises protege Tyler Morton

Thiago Alcantara: ‘It’s wonderful to score that at Anfield’

‘Everything is right’: Klopp talks after Liverpool win over Porto

Karim Benzema given dangling prison sentence in intercourse tape circumstances

Jake Paul swaps insults with Fury family members at disorderly presser

Femail movies

Altruistic 8-year-old kid today cancer free of charge surprised with Legoland journey

Woman recalls trip in which the girl mummy ended up being healed of ‘fake’ illness

Paddy McGuinness on elevating ‘three gorgeous young ones with autism’

Mum of autistic guy whose canine had been taken helps make mental appeal

Prince William receive environment ambulance ‘very hard’ after creating young ones

Incredible Van Gogh birthday celebration dessert made of Woolworths sponges

Mum reveals how-to pull petroleum spots off the clothes

Mummy discovers quick dishwasher hack for every thing to fit

Science video

“Friendship and turkey”: NASA astronauts to their Thanksgivings

Omaze offers a chance to winnings a visit to room

NASA introduces DART on SpaceX Falcon rocket to reroute an asteroid

NASA examination release asteroid-deflecting rocket from California

NASA unveils spacecraft that targets asteroids for Earth immune system

Brand new study locates ‘vulture bees’ feasting on natural poultry in Costa Rica

Blue beginning declares Laura Shepard Churchley will fly on NS-19