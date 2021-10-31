Oxford English and Spanish Dictionary, Synonyms, and Spanish to English Translator

hook-up
Translate connect into Spanish
phrasal verb
in addition hook anyone or something like that upwards, connect some one or something website link someone or something to an object, particularly digital gear.
- ‘he was actually connected to an electrocardiograph’
- ‘There is a links page, which hooks your up to numerous unusual guide internet sites and various other publisher websites.’
- ‘This is the process where your computer or machine tries to generate a network connections via websites process, a common method of hooking this devices right up.’
- ‘She cautioned you in a highly rehearsed sinister tone we shouldn’t be alarmed of the healthcare equipment Fay was in fact installed to.’
- ‘The only energy the twins just weren’t connected to life-saving devices had been between the shipments space and rigorous practices.’
- ‘The cows could be connected toward milking machine and I also could well be straddled atop.’
- ‘For four-hours just about every day, 3 days each week, he’s installed to a dialysis equipment, which executes the duty of their own kidneys and helps to keep him alive.’
- ‘On Christmas Eve, decade back, she is installed to various equipments in hospital after having to unwanted.’
- ‘the woman vital organs work good, consequently this woman is not hooked up to a machine.’
- ‘They hooked him doing machines and pumped him filled with medicines.’
- ‘The nurse told myself that they hook you around a device that takes the blood, centrifuges they, eliminates the platelets and the majority of associated with plasma right after which offers back once again all the rest of it.’
- ‘One promising technique for unlocking the thoughts of paralyzed customers is to hook them as much as electroencephalograms.’
- ‘Once you hook it up to a different equipment, it is going to either overwrite the songs or (if you determine) do nothing.’
- ‘tiny performed the 17-year-old know two days later, he’d end up being hooked up to devices, not really in a position to cry for services.’
- ‘we examined the machines he was connected to, making sure their air saturation level and cardio and breathing rate had been just what nurses envisioned them to feel.’
- ‘Every evening he was hooked up to a device at his family home in Offerton, Stockport, for 12 time to cleanse their blood.’
- ‘It can hook up to the Net via a standard landline, and/or maker are connected to a cellular phone for connecting without any cables.’
- ‘The pets is installed to milking machines with timers to them.’
- ‘Brazelton hooked newborn children around electroencephalographs following revealed them to a flickering source of light similar to a tv but with no pictures.’
- ‘Do not hook their device around the world wide web, energy it and forget regarding it.’
- ‘exactly what a coupler does are make it easier to hold pins throughout your accessories and connect an accessory around the hydraulics.’
2 informal (of two people) fulfill or shape a relationship.
