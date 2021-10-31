Our small loans are $200 to $1600 with a minimum duration of 42 days and maximum of 90 days

Fees include an establishment fee of 20% of the loan amount and a monthly fee of 4% each month. We match your repayments to your pay cycle.

By way of example, a loan of $500 over a 3 month period would have an establishment fee of $100 and a monthly fee of $20 each month ie: total monthly fees of $60. The total repayable is therefore: $500+$100+$60=$660. Your monthly repayment amount is therefore $220 per month.

A medium amount loan is a loan over $2000 and a minimum duration of 62 days. Fees include a $400 establishment fee, an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of 48%, and a Comparison Rate* of %.

By way of example, a loan of $3000 over a 3 month period would have an establishment fee of $400 and interest charges of $. The total repayable is therefore: $3000+$400+$=$. Your monthly repayment amount is therefore $1,.

* The comparison rate is based on a $2,500 loan over a term of 2 years with a $400 establishment fee and weekly repayments. QuickCash does not offer loans for $2,500 over a term of 2 years.

A comparison rate is a tool you can use to determine the true cost of a loan. It contains a standard formula which includes the interest rate and certain charges relating to a loan.

Adjusted Credit Amount: $1,000 (what you receive)

Permitted Establishment Fee: $200 (set by NCCP at 20% of the loan amount)

Monthly Permitted Fee: $40 per month charged on the anniversary date of the loan

Amount of Credit of the Loan: $1,240

Nominal Percentage Rate (Interest) per annum: 0% as defined by NCCP

Repayment Frequency: Weekly

Total Amount of Interest Payable: NIL

Total Number of Repayments: 26

Consisting of 25 payments of $ and 1 final payment of $

*This Comparison Rate is based on a $1,000 loan over a term of 26 weeks. We do not offer a small loan of $1000 over 26 weeks.

WARNING: This comparison rate is accurate and applies only to the example given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan.

Quickcash Loans Online

Quickcash offers small loans of $200 to $1600 using direct debit repayments that coincide with your payday; these types of loans are designed to help you over a difficult patch and have a minimum repayment time of 42 days and a maximum of 12 months. If you need a quick cash loan to cover a temporary cash short fall over the next month, this service may be for you. Expensive periods of the year like Christmas, unexpected bills piling up, an upcoming holiday, or an unexpected event that requires financial assistance, are all common reasons customers seek quick cash loans.

Simply put, a quick cash loan is a loan where the repayments debit your account automatically on the same day that you are paid. They are for unexpected expenses that come up, and can be repaid quickly, usually in a month via four weekly instalments, if you are paid weekly. Cash loans are sometimes called instalment loans because they deducted from your bank account on your payday. Statistically, there is a higher chance of a loan being successfully repaid when the repayments coincide with the date on which you are paid. It also prevents the hassle of budgeting or setting reminders for when the repayment is due.

The idea of instalment loans originated in the United Kingdom where consumer lending has grown dramatically over the past decade. However, the United States being a larger population has outgrown the UK, thriving mainly because of the speed and convenience of cash loans. Quickcash is an Australian company who provides credit of $200 to $2000 to Australians who are currently employed and of good credit standing. Typically, customers borrow about $500 and repay over the course of the next month via four equal weekly instalments of $155 each.

Loans fast cash

At Quickcash, we understand that anyone can get caught short and need some cash to hold them stay at website over. We are a responsible lender who takes into account your past and present financial situation that provides affordable payment plans you can stick to. Our application process takes just a few minutes, and depending on your bank, the money could be in your account within the hour. We are an easy to use, easy to talk to, and easy to repay lender.