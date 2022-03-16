Online Freelance Jobs In Nigeria That Pays

To sell your ebooks online, you’ll need to know how to create digital products in ebook format (You can download my guide) and have a website to feature and sell your book.

You can create a for yourself by selling your creations and knowledge through books and that's why I've added ebook sales to my list of top online jobs in Nigeria for undergraduates.

5 SEO Consultant Job

You know what’s interesting about Search Engine Optimization (SEO)? Having the knowledge helps businesses who have an online presence to get better ranking on search engine results.

Here’s what I mean; if you type ‘Nigerian music website’ into Google, you’ll find Oasdom’s article in the first 4 results, giving us more power to get people to visit our website without paying a dime for adverts.

If you have the seo knowledge, businesses will run after you and pay you big as you’ll help them get traffic to their business on the internet. This is the reason I’ve added it to the list of online jobs in Nigeria.

6 Social Media Jobs

Another interesting work from home opportunities online is the social media marketing analyst; a social media job that involves strong online communication and analytical skills.

Why is social media jobs part of my list of online jobs in Nigeria? Students love social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn etc., but few have only thought about leveraging this to earn online alongside studying in school.

Working from home as a social media analyst/consultant, you’ll be responsible for increasing the company’s brand exposure, blog contents, etc.

I have a friend that’s paid about 50k monthly just for replying customers on WhatsApp. That’s customer care on Instant messaging apps.

For social media jobs, you may need some knowledge of using Google analytics to track the sources of traffic, areas of the company’s blog that potential customers visit most, time spent on site, etc.

How to Start a Social Media Marketing Business as a College Student In Nigeria

One of the best ways to go about this is to first look into social media companies in Nigeria and see what they’re doing.

Also, you need to define your core niches of target then reach out to businesses you feel will need your skill. No one says this is going to be easy but it is all worth it.

Freelance jobs are hot, period. It is one of the best online jobs for students in Nigeria. Did you know that the global freelance economy has been growing in leaps and bounds in recent years?

Working from online is what millions of youths who are good at one skill or the other, are doing to earn extra income and this is happening globally. But what is freelancing and who is a freelancer?

7 What Exactly Is Freelancing?

As defined by The Balance , a freelancer is a self-employed person who offers services, usually to businesses and often to multiple clients at a time.

Many companies want to get some certain jobs/tasks done and don’t want to spend so much on it, so they outsource these tasks to skilled freelancers who can deliver quality.

One of the greatest advantages of freelancing is that you can start working as your own boss, from the comfort of your home, with digital skills you’ve got.

To be a freelancer you must have a skill and be so good at it, then you can present your expertise as service clients and businesses will want to pay for.