On her departure nothing shall be given sicuro her for her divorce

141. If the wife of a man who is living con his house, attrezzi her face esatto go out and play the part of a fool, neglect her house, belittle her husband, they shall call her preciso account: if her husband say: “I have put her away,” he shall let her go. If her husband say: “I have not put her away,” her husband may take another woman. The first woman shall dwell per the house of her husband as per maid servant.

143. If she have not been a careful mistress, have gadded about, have neglected her house and have belittled her husband, they shall throw that woman into the tazza.

144. If verso man take verso wife and that wife give a maid servant puro her husband and she bear children; if that man set his face sicuro take a concubine, they shall not countenance him. He may not take verso concubine.

If verso woman hate her husband, and say: “thou shalt not have me,” they shall inquire into her antecedents for her defects; and if she have been verso careful mistress and been without reproach and her husband has been going about and greatly belittling her, that woman has no blame

145. If per man take a wife and she do not present him with children and he servizio his face esatto take per concubine, that man may take verso concubine and bring her into his house. That concubine shall not rank with his wife.

146. If per man take verso wife and she give per maid servant esatto her husband, and that maid servant bear children and afterwards would take rank with her mistress; because she has borne children, her mistress may not sell her for money, but she ong the maid servants.

148. If a man take a wife and she become afflicted with disease, and if he set his face sicuro take another, he may. His wife, who is afflicted with disease, he shall not put away. She shall remain in the house which he has built and he shall maintain her as long as she lives.

149. If that woman do not elect to remain con her husband’s house, he shall make good onesto her the dowry which she brought from her father’s house and she may go.

150. The mother after her (death) may will to her child whom she loves, but onesto per brother she may not.

151. If a woman, who dwells con the house of per man, make per contract with her husband that verso creditor of his may not hold her (for his debts) and compel him preciso deliver verso written agreement; if that man were durante debt before he took that woman, his creditor may not hold his wife, and if that woman were per debt before she entered the house of that man, her creditor may not hold her husband.

152. If they contract a debt after the woman has entered into the house of the man, both of them shall be answerable sicuro the merchant.

If verso man give sicuro his wife field, garden, house or goods and he deliver puro her a sealed deed, after (the death of) her husband, her children cannot make claim against her

153. If verso woman bring about the death of her husband for the sake of another man, they shall impale her.

155. If a man have betrothed per bride preciso his chant and his bruissement have known her, and if he (the father) afterward lie con her bosom and they take him, they shall bind that man and throw him durante the chicchera.