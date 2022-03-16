OMB anticipates that these statutory requirements may be extended, and therefore seeks comments at this time on these proposed revisions

OMB has limited data on the impact of this prohibition on Federal award recipients and contractors who use covered technology and seeks feedback on the feasibility, burden, programmatic impact, and cost associated with implementing this requirementmenters are encouraged to provide relevant data on the impacts of this proposed change and suggestions on how to support implementation of this prohibition.

B. Never Contract With the Enemy

To meet statutory requirements, OMB proposes adding Part 183 to 2 CFR to implement Never Contract with the Enemy, consistent with the fact that the law applies to only a small number of grants and cooperative agreements. Never Contract with the Enemy applies only to grants and cooperative agreements that exceed $50,000, are performed outside the United States, including U.S. territories, to a person or entity that is actively opposing United States or coalition forces involved in a contingency operation in which Start Printed Page 3771 members of the Armed Forces are actively engaged in hostilities.

To implement Never Contract with the Enemy and to reflect current practice, OMB proposes requiring Federal awarding agencies to utilize the System for Award Management (SAM) Exclusions and Federal Awardee Performance and Integrity Information System (FAPIIS) to ensure compliance before awarding a grant or cooperative agreement. The proposed revisions also require agencies to insert terms and conditions in grants and cooperative agreements regarding non-Federal entities’ responsibilities to ensure no Federal award funds are provided directly or indirectly to the enemy, to terminate subawards in violation of Never Contract with the Enemy, and to allow the Federal Government access to records to ensure that no Federal award funds are provided to the enemy.

The law allows Federal awarding agencies to terminate, in whole or in part any grant, cooperative agreement, or contract that provides funds to the enemy, as defined in the NDAA for FY 2015. This statute applies to procurement as well as to grants and cooperative agreements and OMB will coordinate with the procurement community as appropriate before issuing final guidance, including the roles and responsibilities of the covered combatant command and Federal awarding agencies. With the exception of access to records, the Never Contract with Enemy provision will sunset in ; however, there is a current proposal to extend these requirements.

C. Requirement for the Federal Awardee Performance and Integrity Information System (FAPIIS) To Include Information on a Non-Federal Entity’s Parent, Subsidiary, or Successor Entities

To meet statutory requirements, OMB proposes revisions to 2 CFR parts 25 and 200 to implement Sec. 852 of the NDAA 2013, which requires that the Federal Awardee Performance and Integrity Information System (FAPIIS) include information on a non-Federal entity’s parent, subsidiary, or successor entities. OMB proposes to require financial assistance applicants to provide information in SAM on their immediate owner and highest-level owner and subsidiaries, as well as on all predecessors that have been awarded a Federal contract, grant, or cooperative agreement within the last three years. In addition, OMB proposes to require that prior to making a grant or cooperative agreement, agencies must consider all of the information in FAPIIS with regard to an applicant’s immediate owner or highest-level owner and predecessor, or subsidiary, if applicable. These revisions are consistent with the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) final rule regarding this law published at 81 FR 11988 on . OMB seeks comments and data on the following: The burden on recipients regarding the implementation of the statute, the applicability of this requirement to different types of entities (i.e., states, local governments, and tribes), the alignment of these revisions with the FAR, and any deviations from the FAR change that OMB should consider.