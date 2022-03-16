OkCupid review 2019: A hip dating site that’s way less lame than the competition

TL;DR: OkCupid took what young people hate about basic swiping apps and corny dating sites and rebranded into a hip middle ground. Its multi-faceted matchmaking, spotlight on social justice, and low price point make it stand out from competitors.

Let’s cut the mushy bullshit and get straight to the point: Online dating gets old real fast. Connecting with people you likely wouldn’t have met before sounds amazing at first, but the steps preceding that potential success story can be cumbersome.

What’s the point of answering questions (that everyone lies about anyway) if a site’s algorithm ignores your filters regardless? All it gets you is weirdos terrorizing your inbox, people who are about to retire, or someone who just wants to bang, even if you requested to only see users who ous.

meeting your soulmate at a concert or bar, you may feel like signing up for Love Island is your only viable option.

Everyone knows the name, but what tons of people (especially young people) may not realize is that it’s not just another eharmony or Match. OkCupid is the perfect happy medium that you might have thought didn’t exist. It’s ideal for people who don’t want anything to do with mindless swiping apps, but who also don’t want to feel like they’re desperately looking for marriage.

With over 50 million registered users and an average of 50,000 “Wanna get drinks?” dates per week since its launch, it’s obvious that you’re not the only one who was itching for some sort of middle ground.

OkCupid debuted in 2004, making it one of the OG dating sites. Its trusted name is to thank for much of the robust user base – but OkCupid’s more recent focus on diversity, inclusivity, and modern cultural trends has definitely helped to strengthen the OKC army as of late.

It’s no surprise that the majority of users are between 25 and 34, and those young people are most likely to download the app at 7 p.m. on a Sunday. (Millennials are all too familiar with the Sunday Scaries, but I guess having a hottie to chat with makes them suck less.)

OkCupid pushes for lasting connections using a mix of non-traditional questions and math, and it’s pretty foolproof. They accomplish this by diving into both the shallow and deep aspects of a relationship without being corny or forcing people to self-evaluate. (The ability to weight the importance of shared value or personality traits in a partner is really handy.) It ends up providing a well-rounded look at users both as a person in general and as a romantic partner, giving the algorithm a pool of data to calculate the compatibility between you and another user. Just https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/1ba9b0ea5daaa8f67b513b8fa743800eY29udGVudHNlYXJjaCwxNjE2MTc2Nzc4/2.54809024.jpg?w=640″ alt=”Aplicaciones de video citas”> as you’d expect from a dating site created by Harvard math majors, the entire site’s ethos is built around numbers – and it’s nice to know they can actually back up their algorithms.

OkCupid review 2019: A hip dating site that’s way less lame than the competition

OkCupid’s advertising is outstanding. They deserve endless applause just for that, but I realize many people on dating apps care about more than the aesthetics or the branding. Good thing OkCupid is so much more than that, taking compatibility factors into account that other sites haven’t even thought of. OkCupid genuinely wants dating to be a good experience for you, and their multi-faceted matchmaking and modern vibe help you steer clear of feeling like a loser talking to people online.

Making a profile: It’s actually not a pain in the ass

Before you even sign up, please appreciate how cute this login page is. It is adorable and feels super low-pressure. In 2018, OkCupid went through a major rebranding, and their new advertising is incredible. I am obsessed, guys. You’ve probably seen their ads plastered on public transportation or on a billboard at least once: They feature bright colors, a cheeky sense of humor, and both same-sex couples and heterosexual couples, all while redefining what “DTF” stands for. The entire campaign is fresh and inviting and does a exceptional job of making online dating feel cool and not lame. Their slogan is literally “Dating deserves better,” and like yeah, it really does.