Oasis pay day loan. Module for claiming advance for Special Cash Package

Module for claiming advance for Special Cash Package equivalent instead of LTC is currently available. Form 16 when it comes to Financial 2019-20( Assessment Year 2020-21) has been uploaded year. Revised Statement of Account for the thirty days October 2020 happens to be uploaded. Form 16 for Financial Year 2019-20( Assessment Year 2020-21), for Officers resigned from first Feb.2019 to 30 Apr 2020 is uploaded making for sale in SPOTLIGHT Area under going “Form 16 (For Officers Retired from 1st Feb.2019 to Apr.2020 that is 30th) DSOP Fund Annual Statement for Financial Year 2019-20 happens to be uploaded. Checklist for Permanent Duty Claim Checklist for LTC Claim List of guidelines for Temporary Duty Claim to make sure digitization that is complete and also to attain cashless system, all Officers are required to book atmosphere seats through Defence Travel System DTS, while doing journeys for Temporary Duty / Permanent Duty / Leave Travel Concession (LTC), available on pcdatravel.gov.in throughout your device login. This could additionally lead to faster processing of TA/DA/LTC claims. Officers are required to enclose terminated Cheque / copy of blank Cheque along side Appendix ‘A’ to AO 24/2005 while notifying modification of Bankers. Past bankers ought to be closed just following the credit of wage in brand new bankers. According to conditions of Note 4 under Rule 114-A TR ” officers may stay in Circuit preferably homes, Messes, national Guest homes, Inspection Bungalows etc., if they’re available.” Further into the light of QMG’s instruction issued letter that is vide 43012/GR/LW &E/Qtr, dt. 22.03.2018 and letter No. 43012/Guest Rooms/LW&E/Qtr, dt. 13.04.2018 this workplace calls for Non-Availability of Govt. Accommodation Certification for Temporary Duty moves. All Officers to notice that Temporary Duty claims, wherein Officers are remaining in accommodations, needs to be supported with Certificate regarding Non accessibility to Accommodation (NAC) given by concerned Station HQrs / Cat ‘A’/’B’ organizations. NACs obtained from devices at Temporary Duty Stations would maybe maybe perhaps not suffice the review requirement. Temporary Duty Claims wherein s that are officer( remaining in Hotels will never be admitted without Non Availability Certificate from Station HQrs / Cat ‘A’ / ‘B’ organization. Submission of Aadhar No. is mandatory for notification of PPO. Please guarantee distribution of Aadhar No along with retirement papers. Officers interest that is claiming mortgage need certainly to supply the title and PAN for the Lender straight away for this Workplace for claiming rebate on a single PAN figures may invariably be included on Pay Claims. PAN amounts of TA Officers embodied under Rule 21A and under Rule 33 can be furnished on concern. Component II instructions posted without having the SUS No. won’t be accepted in review with impact from 01st 2016 june. Officers are required to send TA/DA Requisitions through internet site Officers are required to deliver DSOP FW/TW claims by post / online link made available. Fax copies aren’t appropriate in audit. This workplace just isn’t delivering any e-mail replies to Army Officers who aren’t registered with NIC or Gov. Journey times as shown while drawing TA/DA advance and publishing claim that is final been discovered to stay variance in excess of 15 times quite often. In such cases, Officers are encouraged to offer appropriate reasoning certification duly finalized by the CO for the product to prevent rejection for the claim or unlinking of outstanding TA/DA improvements.

Login : Officers / AAO BSO / VETERANS

Mission Statement

We make an effort to attain quality and professionalism in accounting and economic solutions and in doing review functions.

Quality Policy

payday loans no credit check online Maryland

The Defence Accounts Department is devoted to render efficient, correct and prompt accounting, re re payment and economic solutions resulting in client satisfaction. It’s also invested in render efficient review services to make sure accountability that is public.

You’re visitor quantity 57778960 for this site.Site last updated on : 19-Nov-2020

Disclaimer

The data supplied on this web site is dependent on appropriate Govt. instructions, Army Guidelines and Army Purchases. Nevertheless articles of the internet site is not quoted as authority in just about any regarding the communication because of the working office of the Principal Controller of Defence reports (Officers) or with some other organization. No categorized information will be supplied or gotten through this internet site. The copyright and ownership as reference towards the domain name, articles and web site design rests aided by the Principal Controller of Defence reports (Officers), Golibar Maidan, Pune, Asia – 411001.