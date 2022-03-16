Note about dating websites and email addresses

The same thing applies to other apps and social media sites. So, to do a Plenty Of Fish profile search, start with the email address and add POF or Plenty Of Fish as the domain where Google should look in and return search results.

Visit the Google Advanced Search In the box “this exact word or phrase:” add the person’s email address In the “site” or “domain” search box, add the dating website (example, tinder, POF, bumble, etc… Add other terms if you want, like the person’s nickname Finally, click the blue button and the search will start.

Give Bing search engine a try

Personally, I like Bing for its simplicity and accurate search results. Also, there are fewer spammers there, and honestly, the quality of the search is better. Bing lets people find dating profiles by email, but wait, don’t just use the same search method as we did on Google, this time try to make the search different.

Bing can help a lot if we add personal details about the boyfriend or the partner you look for. So, make sure you add details such as the person’s email address, the dating site domain, and also the first name, last name, or nickname of the person. That way you give Bing more options to find your spouse’s dating accounts in the index and the algorithm is smart in this case.

Even if the dating website is blocking web crawlers from accessing the user’s profile, there are many ways to find information. For example, we can find their hidden dating account mentioned on forums, blog posts, social media comments, etc… People can discuss things and add different types of personal details that the search engine finds indirectly.

Even if using these options is the best way to find out if your partner has a secret dating profile, there is always a possibility that a person may use someone else’s email address. So, that could happen without his permission to sign up on many websites. That can be done to make that guy look like a cheater or things like that. And please be careful when you see that your partner has a dating account, verify twice.

Your husband’s email address can tell you if he has a secret dating profile. And that’s true only if the search results are accurate and the details are up to date. In Google or Bing, there are sometimes mentions of the date when that page or post was published or updated last time.

For that, make sure you compare things and assume from the first step that your husband or boyfriend is hiding a dating account just because you found his email address there. As I said earlier, that email can be used by another person who knows that you may try searching using that contact detail.

3. Search dating sites by phone number

Almost all the popular dating apps and sites ask users to add their cell phone numbers when they sign up. So, there is always a high chance that the user of that dating platform has already added a number and he uses it to log in.

So, when someone wants to find dating profiles by phone number, he just needs to use online tools that scan the web for information and link all the details altogether. There are many reverse phone number lookup tools for dating sites, and there are many details anyone can okcupid bydgoszcz find there. In fact, these tools search all the dating sites at once, and then, they classify the personal information by category and location.