No Fun / God Save The Queen / Problems / Pretty Vacant / Liar / EMI / Pills

Bad Boys In Sweden (Happy Porpak SEX 3521) Live Student Karen, Stockholm 28th July 1977 (Side One) (not 21st July as stated on sleeve) / Halmstad 15th July 1977 (Side Two)

Notes. USA LP. White cover with yellow insert, blue labels. The cover lists 15 tracks, same as No Future UK? However it conatins the same 12 tracks as Spunk.

Side One. Seventeen / Satellite / Feelings / Just Me / Submission / Nookie Side Two. No Future / Problems / Lots Of Fun / Liar / Who Was It / New York (Looking For A Kiss)

Notes. Surfaced e as the tape version, with God Save The Queen added at the end from ‘The Punk Rock Movie’es in plain white sleeve with insert. Cover incorrectly states March instead of April. No Feelings is not on the cover,but is on the vinyl. Blank labels with a red stamped ‘Nasty Nasty’ on one side. No matrix number, but run off groove shows SP-1A, SP-IB. Vinyl is air force blue with slight marble. Brown vinyl also available. Limited to 530 copies. There were equal quantities of grey, blue or brown vinyl, 8 on orange and 30 black vinyl test pressings.

Notes. Surfaced in Greece. 7″ Clear vinyl, limited to 50 copies. No record company is stated on the label. Front & back pictured. Also note John sings “Anarchy for the USA”! Sounds like Atlanta 1978.

Sweden (UD ) Double LP. Live, Halmstad 15th July 1977 / Student Karen, Stockholm 28th July 1977, (not 21st July as stated on sleeve).

Disc One. Halmstad 15th July https://hookupdate.net/match-worth-it/ 1977 Side One. Anarchy In The UK / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI Side Two. Submission / Problems / God Save The Queen / Pretty Vacant Disc Two. Student Karen, Stockholm 28th July 1977 Side One. Anarchy In The UK / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI Side Two. No Feelings / Pretty Vacant / Problems / God Save The Queen

Notes. LP has the venues reversed on the cover. The first record is listed as Halmstad, but the play-list shows that it is Stockholm, and same for the second LP, it is Halmstad instead of Stockholm.

Side One. Anarchy In The UK / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI (Unlimited Edition) Side Two. No Fun / No Feelings / Problems / God Save The Queen

Notes. Surfaced NMTB releases. Housed in large fold-out poster containing magazine and newspaper cuttings. Available in black, red, purple, orange, green, and blue vinyl: 250 copies of each. No record company is stated on the label.

Scandinavian Tour 77 (SOYA 4395518) Live, Student Karen, Stockholm, 28th July 1977 except last track Side Two: live, Halmstad, Sweden 15th July 1977. Side One. Anarchy In The UK / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI Side Two. Submission / Problems / God Save The Queen / Pretty Vacant/ I Wanna Be Me

Notes. Tracks listed in the wrong order on the back cover. Seventeen listed twice, but only appears once. I Wanna Be Me is not listed, but is on the record. 1000 copies.

Pretty Vacant / Seventeen / I’m In Love / No Feeling / I Wanna Be Me / Submission / Anarchy In the U

Side One. Anarchy In The UK / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Submission / Problems / God Save The Queen / Pretty Vacant Side Two. Anarchy In The UK / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / No Feelings / Pretty Vacant / Problems / God Save The Queen