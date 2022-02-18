No Deposit Bonus (Free Online Casino Bonus with No Deposit)

Most of them give you a match bonus, where you make a deposit and receive a percentage of your deposit back as free bonus money. If it’s a 100% match bonus of up to ?100, for example, and you deposit ?100, you’ll receive a free ?100 in bonus money on top of your deposit – you’ll online casino bonuses end up with ?200 in total to play with.

Some offers reward you with free spins as well. If you receive free spins from a welcome bonus, you’ll usually get a set number of them and they’ll either be usable on all the casino’s slots or a select few.

A lot of welcome bonuses reward you for making your first deposit. At some casinos, you’ll continue to receive bonuses for several deposits after your first.

Free Spins

As mentioned above, free spins are a type of bonus you can receive from welcome bonuses. You can also receive them from many other types of casino bonus. Free spins are simply spins of slots that you get to use for no extra cost. They’re still real-money spins that give you the chance to win actual money, even though you’re not paying for the spins. Just think of them as spins that the casino’s paid for on your behalf.

If a casino offers free spins, you’ll typically receive a set number of them; they may be credited to your account in batches over a number of days. Sometimes, free spins can only be used on one or a few slots. Sometimes, there are no restrictions as to what slots you can use free spins on.

The value of each spin is usually a fixed amount determined by the casino operator.

There may also be a limit on how much real money you can win from using free spins.

Then, of course, there are wagering requirements. More often than not, you’ll have to play through your winnings and/or deposit a set number of times before you can cash out.

Reload Bonus

Many online casinos offer reload bonuses, which are designed to give your balance a boost. These work in the same way as match bonuses you get from welcome offers, though they can be claimed by anyone who’s signed up to the casino, not just new players.

Reload bonuses credit your account with some bonus money. The amount of bonus money you can receive varies depending on the offer and how much you deposit:

50% reload bonus

you deposit ?20 into your account

you’ll be credited with a free ?10 in bonus money.

The main difference between bonus money and real money is that bonus money can’t be withdrawn. For a standard reload bonus, your winnings are credited to your account as bonus money. Once you’ve met the wagering requirements for that particular offer, your winnings will be converted into real money. Then, you’ll be able to withdraw them. More often than not, you’ll be able to use bonus money and pretty much all of a casino’s games; if not, you should still be able to use it on most of the games at least.

When it comes to meeting the wagering requirements, some games contribute more than others. Slots, for example, usually contribute 100%. Table games, on the other hand, may contribute just 10% at some casinos.

A no deposit bonus is a bonus you can claim without needing to make a deposit into your casino account. If a casino’s advertising a no deposit bonus, all you’ll have to do to qualify for the bonus is simply set up an account. Claim this bonus and you’ll get: