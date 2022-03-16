Need Cash Fast? Learn About Our Quick Loans and Cash Loans

What is a Ferratum Quick Loan?

It’s definitely not the traditional “take your sweet time here’s a complicated process and we want to know your high school grades and what nana likes to eat on Sunday” type of loan. At Ferratum, we are about making it simple, and easy for you. It’s how we deliver quick loans in Australia!

Our quick loans offer customers flexibility and enable people from all around Australia to access money quickly and at very short notice when they need additional cash and don’t want to use (or can’t access) a credit card.

At Ferratum Australia, we offer short term personal loans of $500 to $1900 with repayment periods over 3 to 12 months.

The beauty of a quick loan online is that it has a relatively quick repayment period, so unlike the credit card, you have a fixed date for when your debt will be paid off. Awesome!

We call it a quick loan because we keep our loan process online, simple and fast. That’s right. You can apply directly from our website. All you need is a computer or a mobile device like a phone or a tablet with an internet connection. Once you have been approved for a loan, repayments can be made via Direct Debit in an instant. We’ve put everything online to make our loans quicker than a traditional loan.

Because our applications are processed electronically, Ferratum Australia is much simpler and easier to use than our competitors. We know Australians like nice surprises. Hidden fees and unexpected costs don't fall into that category, it's why we've made sure everything is up front. With all of our quick loans, what the full cost of your quick loan will be.

If you aren’t quite familiar with the term Quick loan, and you are wondering what a ‘quick loans” nicknames might be, here’s some alternatives.

Quick loans are also known as:

Short Term Loans

Small Cash Loans

Emergency Loans

Fast Loans

Just like a good mate, quick loans are designed to really help in those moments where you have a problem. When you find yourself in a financial situation that is tight, know that Ferratum quick loans online can help with the occasional cash flow problem or unexpected expense.

A quick loan can help tide you over for a few days or even weeks until you get paid or can really help when you have a large and unexpected expense that comes up. Quick cash loans can be used to supplement your income in between pay cheques, meaning your life doesn’t have to stop while you count down the days or weeks until payday. Using quick loans or cash loans like this can help you avoid nasty overdraft charges or returned item fees on your bank account.

Our loan application system is very quick and efficient, which means our customers get their cash loans the same day once we receive all required documents. Our aim is to have a turnaround time of 15 minutes to issue a conditional approval making our service quick and easy, however, this is only for the initial approval. We still need to sight your bank statements (90 days worth), proof of income and other documents to carry out the required assessment to give you full unconditional approval.

Want to know when a Quick loan is the ideal choice?

An instant cash advance can be ideal when faced with an unexpected bill or an amazing bargain that you don’t want to miss out on!

If you don’t want to fall into the trap of just paying the minimum repayment like you can on a credit card, extending your debt period, know that you are only borrowing what you need with a quick loan.

Quick loans still mean Quality service

At Ferratum it is about more than just money, we take pride in the fast service we have to offer and with our Australian team, you will always receive industry leading, second to none customer service.