‘My Liberation Notes’ Event 3 & 4 Recap And you may Conclude, Explained: What exactly do The new Yeom Sisters Select?

In the earlier a few symptoms from “My Liberation Cards,” i spotted one to a beneficial lovesick Mi Jeong requested Mr. Gu in order to worship this lady making the lady end up being whole. Whenever you are Gi Jeong decides to love just about anyone that it cold temperatures, this woman is kept to question why this lady employer, Jin U, skipped only the girl regarding whole office. Chang Hee, who has recently split up that have Ye Rin, attempts to get over their while also longing for a marketing at work. Let us discover what happens second!

How does Mr. Gu Respond to Mi Jeong’s Suggestion?

Mr. Gu rejects Mi Jeong’s offer to help you worship her, stating that he does not want almost anything to create which have someone. He informs the lady which he could have been life style by yourself inside the a keen remote area versus telling people his first identity to possess a reason, hence Mi Jeong ought not to faith your a lot of. Immediately after finding out Mi Jeong’s problem, the guy harshly says to the woman you to to Chan Hyeok, she appeared like a female exactly who he may please, borrow money of, and you will hightail it. She is determine an approach to their latest problem instead than simply initiate a special relationship. However, catholic gay dating when Mi Jeong are endangered by drunk crooks for her means home, Mr. Gu shields the woman.

Why does Mi Jeong Start The new “Liberation Pub”?

Just after that have her heart broken of the Gu, Mi Jeong prevents him by being away late with her associates. However, it becomes noticeable not to simply her associates as well as Hyeon Ah you to this lady has a great break into the some body. Gi Jeong straightforwardly points out in order to this lady one to she seems intimate so you’re able to Mr. Gu. However, Mi Jeong will not total a term while surreptitiously seeking to persuade your. Chang Hee informs Gu you to definitely as he and you may Gi Jeong was such as for example open instructions which fight on top, Mi Jeong are volatile and her rare blasts from rage know zero restrictions. With techniques, Mi Jeong is much like the girl father, who is also a peaceful, unpredictable kid who is apparently holding a lot of psychological baggage. Mi Jeong suggests signs of lowest mind-value and (to an extent) depression while the she feels the girl existence might possibly be miserable despite her issues. She won’t also head when the an apocalypse devoured the world toward nothingness! Nevertheless, she obviously cares for Mr. Gu’s life while the she operates so you’re able to rescue your regarding sagging electronic wiring during a good rainstorm.

When Mi Jeong’s office challenges her, Tae Hoon, and you may Sang Min to join a bar, Mi Jeong shows that it begin their “Liberation Club” in order that no one bothers him or her anymore. However, the three ones will still be unsure regarding what direction to go from the pub. What is actually obvious is that Mi Jeong desperately wants to be liberated off specific internal luggage one she always offers, along with her decide to try from the putting some bar seems like a-cry to have assist! Due to their earliest club meeting, the 3 loners assemble at an eatery, where they stay right beside one another and you may stare outside the windows. Done Min confesses exactly how he finds deal with-to-face chairs a hostile cure for complete silences. The new Liberation Pub shows just how introverts and additionally such connection and you can interaction, just during the an excellent quieter, significant trend; something that of a lot extroverts find tough to know.

As to the reasons Performed Chang Hee Threaten His Reference to Lee Ye Rin?

Amidst trying to find ways to get over their love, Chang Hee tries to be Mr. Gu’s ingesting friend. When he visits his buddy’s relationships, he will get embarrassing seeing that Ye Rin is actually touch that have their friends in spite of the a couple of splitting up. The guy scoffs within Ye Rin’s thought of getting loved ones and you may cracking up gracefully, which leads to them with a great tiff in the relationship. Meanwhile, given that Chang Hee aspires becoming a team leader, the guy discovers you to his colleague, A Reum, is available in his means. She disparages Chang Hee in front of their knowledgeable about convenience store citizens, and therefore becomes him alarmed.