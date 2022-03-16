My day job try Vp regarding business and you will coverage out-of children’s publishing to have HarperCollins, and i like you to definitely, too

Melissa J. (Henderson) Koenig, Glen Ellyn, Illinois, reveled inside working from home last year; its lack of a travel enjoy the girl for you personally to spend mushing along with her 4-year-dated husky, Rollo. “We were actually in a position to sit-in a number of racing during the Michigan – puppy sports give on their own in order to pandemic activities, because you definitely societal range outdoors.”

Which have Molly working in Europe to possess five days come july 1st, We got the chance to complete this new apartment that have sawdust, strengthening a different functions-from-home table and you can display cupboards to possess my personal dozen instructions typewriters aside of steel tubing and you will old-fashioned cherry-wood. Give a secure address – you may get a letter!

“Every day life is a good and incredibly busy! In-may i gone toward a different sort of house, up coming got back-to-right back graduations all in the same day. It’s fun to own various other Kenyon alum regarding the family unit members! Carter M. Vivio ’21 is exercises Foreign language during the a beneficial boarding school within the Virginia. Our younger child, Anthony, are gladly compensated when you look at the because the a good Purdue School freshman training industrial structure. I got visions of a great deal more time to my hands whenever we got a blank nest, but between functions and you can voluntary gigs, the times are extremely complete. We always take pleasure in repeated communication having James K. Sokol ’87, J. Edward Basketball and Bradley Roentgen. Koogler.”

Kristen (Bruno) McClusky, Montclair, New jersey, produces, “My family keeps endured pandemic existence without having to be sick – or eliminating both. I’m still during the Fruit News. Kids are inside the 8th and you will eleventh levels, so starting to consider university. My better half is difficult-selling their alma mater, Carleton, however, I am upbeat all of our child commonly understand Kenyon is the noticeable alternatives.” Kristen was awaiting viewing Brenda B. Burman when you look at the December. Margaret (Tuttle) Robinson, Dublin, Kansas, managed to move on away from exercises kindergarten to own eight ages into a task since a skilled input professional providing K-5 youngsters. She happily accounts which have complete the woman master’s regarding studies having a run double-outstanding gifted students.

1990s

Frederick S. Richardson and his spouse, Jessica, moved to Austin, Texas. Fred offers that they skip Washington, D.C., considerably less than they thought they would.

Todd P. Van Fossen, Middleton, Wisconsin, works once the chief out of system funds to your Wisconsin Agencies out of Transportation. “In addition to enjoying take a trip – actually within the pandemic,” he updates. “I simply returned out-of an amazing weeklong trip to Central European countries.”

If you’re she dutifully attended Alumni Council conferences, I biked 53 kilometers along side Kokosing Pit Walk in addition to Cardiovascular system out-of Ohio walk – both charming!

“I am now working as a senior time specialist to your urban area from Ann Arbor’s Work environment from Durability and you will Innovations, sprinting at the all of our purpose of carbon dioxide neutrality of the 2030. The job was invigorating. Our two adolescent daughters have managed as often resilience as well as be anticipated from the pandemic, one to today a sophomore from the College or university from Michigan and one good senior high school junior. What nothing leisure time that all makes try filled by the my lawn, my pals and you may my golf habit.”

Cornelia Kurtzman, Brooklyn, New york, registered this new board away from Badass Animal Save yourself, an organisation with its tenth seasons out-of protecting pets out of higher-eliminate shelters across the Southern area. “For the past 10 years there is saved 3,100000 pets – and additionally my own three puppies,” Nellie produces. “I highly recommend support your area save yourself teams. If you’re looking to possess your dog, please consider rescuing – #adoptdontshop. ”

Michelle (Van Etten) Lee, Ann Arbor, Michigan, account, “Right back regarding a sensational weekend to the Hill, checking out Ann P. Russell and you can our alma mater. Shelly work as the a clinical psychologist at the School out-of Michigan, viewing subscribers, overseeing students, running knowledge software and you may seeing work at home. “Nevertheless which have Morrie, my better half from twenty four decades,” she contributes. “Jonah’s now 17, and you will Aidan’s during the Butler.”