My Bob’s Financing & No Credit Needed Options

Bob’s method to Pay provides you with a few funding and lease-to-own options. Begin loving your furniture now!

Fast Access

My Bob’s Card Credit Option

By Wells Fargo

By Fortiva Retail Credit

By Vive Financial

My Bob' s No Credit Required Choice

Frequently Asked Questions

My Bob’s Funding

My Bob’s Card by Wells Fargo

My Bob’s Card granted by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. is our financing that is primary choice. If authorized, you certainly will get a revolving personal line of credit that you should use immediately.

We provide three funding options:

1. 30 Months financing that is special approved credit on any purchase of $2500 or even more.

Special price of 9.99% APR with 30 equal monthly obligations having a minimal purchase of $2,500***

For purchases $2500 or higher.

This choice is the best for all who wish to spend the acquisition balance in complete within 30 months.

The Bob’s Discount Furniture bank card is released by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Special terms connect with qualifying purchases of $2500 or even more faced with authorized credit at participating merchants. The special terms APR of 9.99percent will apply towards the qualifying purchase, and 30 monthly premiums corresponding to 3.7984percent associated with the initial unique terms stability are expected. The advertised terms can be an estimate presuming required monthly obligations are built from the re re payment deadline; hardly any other balances are carried or is likely to be carried from the account; and no extra costs are or is supposed to be included with the account. Because your real account task may be unique of the assumptions used, or due to rounding, the amount of repayments or perhaps the last repayment quantity could possibly be unique of the advertised terms. The terms that are special will continue to use until all qualifying acquisitions are compensated in complete. The APR for Purchases will affect particular costs such as for instance a payment that is late or you utilize the card for any other deals. The APR for Purchases is 28.99% for new reports. The minimum interest charge will be $1.00 if you are charged interest in any billing cycle. These records is accurate at the time of 11/01/2020 and it is susceptible to alter. For current information, contact us at 1-800-431-5921. Offer expires 12/31/2020.

2. 12 Months unique funding with approved credit on any purchase of $1200 or even more.

No Interest if Paid in complete within one year. Interest will likely to be charged for your requirements through the purchase date in the event that purchase stability is certainly not paid in full in the period that is promotional.

For requests $1200 or higher.

This program is better for those of you who would like to spend the purchase stability in complete within year.

The Bob’s Discount Furniture charge card is issued by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Special terms connect with qualifying purchases of $1200 or maybe more charged with authorized credit at participating merchants. Minimal monthly premiums are needed throughout the marketing (special terms) duration. Interest should be charged for your requirements through the purchase date at the APR for Purchases in the event that purchase stability is certainly not compensated in complete in the marketing duration. Spending just the minimal payment per month will perhaps not pay the purchase balance off ahead of the end for the promotional duration. For brand new records, the APR for Purchases is 28.99%. If you’re charged desire for any billing period, the minimal interest cost will likely to be $1.00. These records is accurate at the time of 11/01/2020 and it is susceptible to change. For present information, contact us at 1-800-431-5921.

3. a few months financing that is special approved credit on any purchase of $399 or maybe more.

No Interest if Paid in Full within six months. Interest are going to be charged to your account through the purchase date if the purchase stability just isn’t compensated in complete inside the promotional duration.*

For sales $399 or higher.

This method is better for all who want to spend the acquisition balance in complete within half a year.