Mullis was an avid gardener and enjoyed plants and flowers

A funeral happened during the step three p.yards. Wednesday, Oct. 19 off is dominicancupid free Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home Church on the Rev. Hazel Mixon officiating. Burial observed into the Darling-ton Memory Gardens.

C., and you may Linda Allen out of Lancaster; eleven grandchildren; one or two high-grand-children; a new buddy, Gayle Williams out-of Spartanburg; and you will a great amount of nieces and nephews

Produced in the Florence County, Mr. Johnson try a boy of your later Hilton and Hessie Thomas Johnson. He was resigned off Nucor Material shortly after twenty-two and another-half years of provider.

Johnson, Barbara Wilson, Brenda Gardner, Michelle (Mark) Vegetation from Hartsville; a sister, Barbara Ann Threatt off Kershaw; around three brothers, Sam Johnson and Junior Johnson from Hartsville, and you can Tony Hutchinson away from McBee; and you may 7 grandchildren.

Produced for the Winnsboro, Mr. Lee was a child of the later Samuel David and you will Lee. He had been a person in North Cheraw Baptist Church. Mr. Lee had more thirty years in law enforcement, offering in several elements, and additionally Florida, Folly Seashore and sixteen ages for the Cheraw Police Agency where he had been a chief.

Thriving try his wife, Janette Nall Lee; about three sons, David Lee out of Cheraw, Tommy Nonetheless regarding Charleston, and you can Ray However out-of Riverview, Fla.; a couple of daughters, Stacey Lynn Lee out-of Ludowic, Ga., and Michelle Nevertheless away from Atlanta, Ga.; about three

m. Wednesday, October. twenty-six of Davidson Funeral service Family Lexington Chapel for the Revs. Jerry Bowen and you can Jimmy Greene officiating. Burial used when you look at the East end Baptist Chapel Cemetery.

Memorials is built to Hospice off Davidson State, P.O. Package 1941, Lexington, N.C. 27293; East end Baptist Chapel, P.O. Package 748, Lexington, Letter.C. 27293; or to a foundation of the possibilities.

Created when you look at the Graham State, Letter.C., Mr. McMahan are a boy of the later Voyd Bert and you can Sarah Simons McMahan. He went to East-end Baptist Chapel, was a seasoned of the Korean War and you will a resigned worker off Billings Trucking.

Surviving are his girlfriend, Evelyn Purdue McMahan of the property; a girl, Belinda (Matthew) Biaso of Lexington; five grandchildren, Heather D. Thorne, Dwayne K. McMahan, Sarah Jane Ellis and Cheyenne McMahan; a beneficial-granddaughter, CoraLee Thorne; a girl-in-law, Kathy (Pete) Cope from Lexington; four brothers, Bert McMahan away from Bryson City, N.C. Claude McMahan out of Clinton, Letter.C., Lee McMahan of Waynesville, N.C., and Earl McMahan from Andrews, N.C.; five sisters, Elegance Woods and you will Elizabeth Bridges off Bryson Town, Joyce off Kentucky, and Ruth Kenner from Swannanoa, Letter.C.

A funeral happened at 2 p

He had been preceded during the dying because of the a boy, Go McMahan, an effective grandson, Joshua McMahan, and you may brothers, Carl McMahan and you can J. Roentgen. McMahan.

Mr. Mullis is a guy of your late Theron Lamar Mullis Sr. and you can Viola Deese Mullis. He had been a seasoned of the You Army and offered towards 82nd Airborne Department. Their top industry was structure work. Mr. He had been of one’s Baptist believe.

Enduring is actually five children, George (Lisa) Wallace out-of Polkton, Letter.C., Dianne (Bill) Oliver of Burlington, Letter.C., Paula (Tony) Lear away from Lilesville, N.C., and you can Eddie Mullis of Pageland; an aunt, Jesse (Phyllis) Mullis away from Polkton; a couple of siblings, Peggy Garris of Peachland, N.

He had been preceded into the passing of the about three brothers, Theron Lamar Mullis Jr., Warren Mullis and Roland Mullis, and two siblings, Jos.

A funeral occured on cuatro p.yards. Thursday, Oct. 20 off Applicant Joined Methodist Chapel on Rev. Dr. Pat Orr and Rev. Carlton Sims officiating. Burial used regarding the church cemetery.

Produced inside Chesterfield Condition, Mrs. Nash are a girl of the later Roy and you can Belle Griggs Johnson, and you may was brand new widow off J.D. Nash. She is actually a person in Candidate United Methodist Church.