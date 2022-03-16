Most people prefer to use participants they know, largely because of the comfort factor

If you’ll be attending a fetish convention (or similar event), you might be able to recruit participants there.

If you’re aware of local sex boards, you can use those.

If you know everyone, there’s less awkwardness involved and you can be a little more confident that everyone will follow the rules.

Using randoms will provide you with a much larger pool of potential participants and therefore make it easier to recruit sufficient numbers. The down side to this, of course, is that you won’t know anything about these folks. That’s why it is a good idea for the Coordinator (see below) to meet with all potential participants prior to the actual gang bang itself. S/he can talk to them and rule out anyone who seems like they might not be a good fit.

Your recruiting announcement should include information about the extent of play (who’s available, what penetrations are allowed, etc.); the rules, time, date, and expected duration; and any other pertinent information (i.e., location, availability of snacks, etc.).

You’ll also want to protect your identity to prevent any of the idiots that might infiltrate the process from harassing you. Use a special e-mail address (create one in GMail if you don’t have one already), and use it to coordinate everything if you don’t have a Coordinator working for you (the Coordinator will protect your identity if s/he is doing the recruiting). You should use a pseudonym throughout the process to prevent disclosure of your true identity (accidentally or intentionally).

You'll need to decide whether or not to charge participants. Again, small groups will fare better – everyone can bring drinks and snacks if they like. This will cost money. If you plan to use fluffers and/or a DJ, they should be compensated in some way, and if you're renting a space you'll have that to figure in as well.

The best way to figure out whether or not, and how much to charge is to calculate your costs (space rental, snacks/drinks, fluffers, DJ, security guy and clean up crew(s) if you use them, etc.), and divide it by the number of guys you’ll be playing with. $25 – $30 is a reasonable price for someone to pay to participate in a gang bang, in my opinion, if you have free space available. If you set the rate too high, you’ll discourage people from participating.

Make sure you word the requirement for payments such that it indicates the fees are covering costs. Charging a fee to participate in the gang bang itself could be considered prostitution in many jurisdictions.

The downside to using people you know, especially for those who’re just experimenting, is that you may not wish for your acquaintances to know you’re being gang fucked

The actual logistics behind setting up a gang bang are just as important as finding people to play. Examples of things you need to consider include:

For larger groups, you may wish to set up a table and have the Coordinator take care of providing snacks and drinks for everyone