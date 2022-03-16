Mortgage (J$14 Billion) getting Extension away from Coffees during the Blue Hill Urban area

Senior Sale find more Officer aica 1956; Went to Programmes in the Technical regarding Warm Fresh fruit & Make, College out of Arizona 1954-55, when you look at the Urban Revenue Israel 1963; Chairman Coffee Globe Board ; Illustrated Java Board within Regal Farming Area of one’s Commonwealth Fulfilling for the Canada 1977; Affiliate Coffees Board?s Delegations in order to Puerto Rico, Brazil, Cuba, Japan; Discussed and closed C.D.C. Denomination: Anglican. Married: Eye Lucille Atkinson 1945; step three sons, step one child. Interests: Swimming, Training, Farming. Address: 38 Springtime Means, Kingston 8.

Born: Spring Hill, Portland, kid regarding David Molloy Ranch Manager, and you may Retinella Molloy (each other dec?d)

MOLLOY, Hezekiah, Farmer, Gran regarding Port Antionio. Handling Proprietor Cedar Hurst Farms Ltd. Organizations: Panel User and you may Money President Portland Bluish Hill Java Co-op; President Portland Parish Council; Treasurer and Exec Representative Portland Connection off Part Communities (J.A good.S.). Educated: Cascade Elementary College, Highgate Extension College, Bennett?s School (Correspondence). Career: Salesman Cedar Hurst Farm 1956-69; Secretary Director Cedar Hurst Ranch Ltd. 1969-73; Manager Cedar Hurst Farm Ltd. 1973-79. Awards: Winner Character 1983, 1984 and you can 1985. Denomination: Quaker. Married: Nelly Lewis, December 1965; step 1 kid, 5 daughters. Interests: Boxing, Cricket, Weight-lifting. Address: (business) Cedar Valley, Springtime Slope P.O., Portland; (residence) Wakefield, Springtime Hill P.O. Portland.

MONCRIEFFE, Orlando McArthur, B.Th., Yards. Professor out-of Religion, Previous Chairman Service off Faith, Western Indies school due to the fact 1991, Co-ordinator Andrews University Expansion Scholar Plan West Indies College or university university given that 1984. Going to Teacher Andrews College or university because the 1989. Organizations: Chairman United nations Connections away from Jamaica, Affiliate Neighborhood of Biblical Literary works. Born: Bernard Lodge, St. Catherine, ent Agent, and you will Mrs. Mavis Sayles, Standard Nurse (one another dec?d). Educated: St. Jago Senior high school, West Indies School, Andrews and you may Duke Universities. Career: Pastor Could possibly get Pen Routine and you will Teacher Could possibly get Pen High school 1968-69; Pastor Brownish?s Town Routine 1970-72; Dominating Vent Maria Senior school 1972-74; Pastor Port Maria Circuit 1974-77; Mandeville Routine 1977-79; Portmore Routine 1979-80; Secretary Professor from Religion, Western Indies College, 1980-81; Lookup and you may Teaching Assistant for the Biblical Education Duke School 1981-84; Member Professor of Faith, West Indies College 1984-ninety. Denomination: Seventh-Go out Adventist. Married: Maureen McKenley, Oct 1969; step 3 sons, 2 dateur Astronomy, Camping, Understanding low-fictional.

MONTEITH, Hazel Conupe, O.D. J.P. Ex-Senator, Social Personnel. Professional Representative, Citizens? Recommendations Agency, Hon. Assistant Hyacinth Lightbourne Going to Breastfeeding Services, Director, Beautiiful Plant life and you can Marriage Center. Organizations: Inventor and you will President Panel off Management ? Citizens? Recommendations Agency Earliest College or university and you may Hazel Monteith Feel Training Heart. Panel regarding Management Josephine Glasspole Very first College or university,Representative Federal Council on the Old, Put Magistrate?s Associatio. Born: Savanna-la-es Nathaniel F. Williams, J.P., Property owner, and you will Blanche Maud Evangeline Williams, nee Tomlinson (both dec?d). Educated: Individual University fees, Manning?s Highschool, University of one’s Western Indies. Career: Volunteer professor Art and you may Craft (with special experience into the top-designing and you will to make, servers embroidery and you can millinery). Take a trip Organizer Jamaica Federation of women 1960-72. Audio speaker off typical program Customers? Pointers Agency ? R.J.R. Awards: first receiver out-of Neighborhood Honor out-of Andrew?s Memorial Church 1983, Press Prize 1984, getting C.A.B. broadcast programme into Roentgen.J.Roentgen., among the sixty females identified by Agency of females?s Issues to possess a great public try to mark the brand new Decade out-of Women; Balance at your home Award to possess Society Really works 1988; Mannings High school Prize – Recognized Earlier in the day Pupil 1988. Publications: Collected Owners? Recommendations Agency Manual which has modified models regarding lectures of the pros briefing instruction to possess agency gurus (utilized by libraries and people frontrunners). Denomination: Baptist. Married: Emanuel Joscelyn Monteith (dec?d) , 1942; 1 kid, step 1 daughter. Interests: Garden, Dress-and then make, Floral organizing, Individuals. Club: Exec Member Soroptimist Club off Jamaica. Address: (business) 29 Beechwood Method, Kingston 5. Tel. 929-; (residence) 37 Banana Stroll, P.O. Container 521, Kingston 8. Tel: 931-2234. Motto: Long lasting Head conceives and you will thinks is possible.