More directly relevant preciso commemorative video is evidence of an undiminished representational audacity

Such honorific statues are conspicuous testimony onesto continuing material display by elite pagans

Alan Cameron ( Reference Cameron 2011b, Reference Cameron, Salzman, Saghy and Lizzi Intelligenza 2016) sharply and convincingly joined issue with an interpretation of the literary sources by Stephane Ratti, who imputed just such reticence puro aristocratic fourth-century pagans (Ratti, Reference Ratti 2010; Reference Ratti 2012: 33–49). The commemoration sopra 384 of the death of the senator and consul designate Vettius Agorius Praetextatus is emblematic. His disappearance was mourned by crowds mediante the streets of Rome, perhaps dignified by per public funeral, and marked by the erection of several statues. These included the singular honours of a monument con the Roman Forum (LSA-1409; CIL VI 1779) and another consecrated by the Vestal Virgins, with whom he had served as pontifex (Kahlos, Reference Kahlos 2002: 151–9; Matthews, Reference Matthews, Rousseau and Papoutsakis 2009: 131–2).

At least half of the dozen or so erected durante the Forum of Trajan mediante the fourth century represented non-Christian imperial officials, not counting emperors (Chenault, Reference Chenault 2012: 130, table Per). Footnote 15 Far from being cautiously suppressed, pagan religious offices were proudly published on statue bases. The inscription for per statue of L. Aradius Valerius Proculus, dated 340, announced him preciso be augur, pontifex maior, quindecimvir sacris faciundis (LSA-1396; CIL VI 1690); serving Vesta and Radis are among the honours ascribed mediante 347 sicuro Memmius Vitrasius Orfitus (LSA-1441; CIL VI 1739); a decade later Vulcacius Rufinus is qualified pontifex maior (LSA-1253; CIL VI 32051); towards the end of the century, Fabia Aconia Paulina, the widow of Vettius Praetextatus, is described beneath her statue tagliandi spicymatch as an initiate into the Eleusinian and other mystery cults, priestess of Hecate and devotee of Ceres (LSA-1474; CIL VI 1780). Statues were erected onesto honour at least two chief Vestal Virgins per the second half of the fourth century. Footnote 16 Nothing suggests that pagans were more muted sopra their self-representation than their Christian peers.

They were not paraded through the streets, even in the case of public rites associated with high-level aristocrats

A fortiori, pagan reticence would be surprising per the more modest gesture of funerary decoration. Sarcophagi were not on schermo for all esatto see. Most sarcophagi were viewed only by family, household retainers and a few friends or associates. Epitaphs did not commonly include expressions of religious affiliation other than the ubiquitous DM (dis manibus), per espressione not scrupulously avoided by Christians – Caldelli ( Reference Caldelli and Di Stefano Manzella 1997) counted 158 examples – or even Jews (Kraemer Reference Kraemer 1991: 155–8). Most important, the preferred pagan funerary motifs durante the fourth century comprised mostly secular or neutral themes, the deployment of which would not have attracted opprobrium, or even much sorcio.

Thus, apart from the dearth of sarcophagi itself, nothing points sicuro a change mediante mentality regarding funerary schermo that would lead pagans esatto abandon the sarcophagus habit earlier than Christians. Short of such verso revolution sopra pagan commemorative practices, an alternative – if novel and ultimately unconvincing – conjecture would attribute the decline mediante pagan sarcophagus production not sicuro per renunciation of sarcophagal burial but rather to a greater inclination preciso reuse old chests.

Recycling marble was per long-standing Roman tradition, and reduced supply from eastern quarries per the third and fourth centuries sharpened the incentive (Fant, Reference Fant and Oleson 2008: 132–3; Prusac, Reference Prusac 2016: 16–19, 47–50, 118–22). Christian and pagan customers were equally likely onesto buy new sarcophagi made from reused ily funerary heirlooms or the acquisition of ‘pre-owned’ sarcophagi bearing mythological or other obviously pagan imagery could, hypothetically, have been more common durante the non-Christian community. Like Veyne’s redating conjecture, excess reuse of earlier sarcophagi by pagans would imply that the fourth-century shortfall can be made up from monuments already known and considered (in this case accurately) onesto have been produced durante an earlier century. Also like the theory of chronological revision, disproportionate reuse is mathematically possible, theoretically tempting, and lacking empirical validation. It does not demand per complex organization of production puro accommodate conflicting demands, but shares with the redating hypothesis an improbable divergence of taste between groups separated by religious affiliation and not much else.