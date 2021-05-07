Mission Venture Ministries. The Israelites in exile had lost their viewpoint on Godâ€™s presence and purpose within their lifes.

Mission Venture Ministries. The Israelites in exile had lost their viewpoint on Godâ€™s presence and purpose within their lifes.

GODâ€™S CALL TO REPENTANCE BEFORE JUDGMENT HAPPENS â€“ Ezekiel 2:1-8

Ezekiel ended up being selected to be Godâ€™s prophet to the Israeliâ€™s whom, as a total result of Godâ€™s judgment, have been overly enthusiastic to Babylon. It had been maybe not an easy task. He had been raised and born when you look at the land of Judah and ended up being getting ready to become a priest in Godâ€™s temple once the Babylonians attacked in 597 BC and carried him away along side 10,000 other captives (2 Kings 24:10-14).

5 years later on, living as a captive in Babylon, Ezekiel would see probably the most glorious and revelation that is awesome of existence and energy (Ezekiel 1:4). Through this eyesight, Jesus called Ezekiel become their prophet.

They proceeded to ignore Godâ€™s loving tries to phone them to repentance and chose rather to be controlled by â€œfalse prophetsâ€ who spoke lies that are comforting. Though Ezekiel knew he encountered a rebellious people and which he had been certain to suffer difficulty due to their message, he had been faithful; deciding to answer Godâ€™s calling and preached to a rebellious individuals for 22 years.

God addresses Ezekiel by calling him â€œson of manâ€ and chooses him become their messenger.

Jesus encouraged Ezekiel never to hesitate, as he will have to execute an extremely hard ministry, declaring Godâ€™s term to a stubborn and rebellious people against Jesus.

As opposed to acknowledging and repenting for the sins which had brought Godâ€™s judgment upon them, the Jewish exiles thought we would live their amount of time in Babylon as a setback that is temporary would soon end, and Ezekiel, taking a stand to your truth of Godâ€™s Word, wouldn’t be welcome. The peopleâ€™s reaction will be hateful and love that is ezekielâ€™s God would really be tested.

Ezekiel 2:1, â€œAnd He thought to me, â€œSon of man, get up on your own feet, and I also shall talk with you.â€œ

Jesus talks to mankind through the lips of prophets often times. Jesus called Himself, Son of guy on several occasions and represented God the daddy to mankind and God calls Ezekiel, son of guy, right here, because he’ll speak to mankind through Ezekiel.

Ezekiel 2:2, â€œThen the Spirit joined me personally as he talked if you ask me, and set me back at my foot; and we heard Him whom talked in my experience.â€

Right here we come across in which the Spirit empowers Ezekiel to do their ministry, as He talks to him. We find various other occasions within the Old Testament where in actuality the character come upon faithful servants for the Lord such as: figures 24:2; Judges 3:10; 1 Samuel 10:10, 16:13-14, 19:20; 2 Chronicles 15:1. Before Christâ€™s first coming, the Spirit did maybe not indwell all believers as now, but He â€œmovedâ€ and â€œcame upon themâ€ even as we read in 2 Peter 1:20-21.

Jesus doesn’t expect us to comprehend everything about Him, but to be obedient servants and faithful from what we all know holds true and right. God offered, and continues offering their servants the charged energy associated with Holy Spirit to satisfy their commands.

Ezekiel 2:3, â€œAnd He thought to me personally: â€œSon of guy, i’m giving you to definitely the kids of Israel, to a rebellious nation which has had rebelled against me to the very time. against me personally; they and their dads have transgressedâ€œ

Right here Jesus is talking with Ezekiel about Israel, but this message isn’t just for Judah, this message is always to all those who rebel against Jesus.

Ezekiel 2:4, â€œFor they've been impudent and stubborn kiddies. You are being sent by me for them, and you also shall state for them, â€˜Thus claims the lord God.â€™â€œ

â€œImpudentâ€, in this situation means contemptuous, insolent therefore we note that their hearts had been hardened. Consequently, due to their hearts that are stubborn informs Ezekiel to state, â€œThus claims the father GODâ€. God desired Ezekiel together with individuals to realize that he could be the only caution them.

Jesus is talking with the religious leaders of captive Israel; that they had the temple, the robes that are fancy cash additionally the spiritual rituals and solutions. Their hearts had been wicked and God rejected their rituals and sacrifices. And so they destroyed every thing for their hypocrisy and rebellion.