Member Services Member Services. Address Change Form

Wire Transfers

Goetz Credit Union provides users a method to move funds from a single standard bank to another organization. There is certainly a 3:00pm cutoff for cables to be delivered the exact same time. Funds granted in money, check, and for instant withdrawal from receiverРІР‚в„ўs account.

Needs for Outgoing Cables:

Name, City, State and ABA or routing number for obtaining institution.

Members title and account quantity during the other institution that is financial.

Finalized Credit Union Wire Transfer Agreement.

Needs for Incoming Wires:

Receiving Institution Millennium Corp. Credit Union8615 W. FrazierWichita, KS ABA

For Further Credit to: Goetz Credit Union Account

For Final Credit to: Member’s Name and Account Quantity



Payroll Deduction

Conserve money for big acquisitions or make that loan re payment utilizing the capability of payroll deduction. Simply designate a certain add up to be immediately deducted from your own paycheck, and it’ll be employed to your Goetz Credit Union loan or account.

Direct Deposit

With direct deposit, your check is immediately deposited to your Goetz Credit Union account on payday. No hassle! No anxiety! Totally free! Do not waste your own time standing lined up on paydays.

Location: 1905 Howard (Goetz Credit Union Parking Area) 1401 B North Belt Hwy (Hobby Lobby Parking Good Deal) 3414 Ashland Avenue (Ashland Square lot that is parking 6010 Lake Avenue

$1000.00 restrict $1.00 cost + surcharge at other ATMs

Overdraft Protection

Save your self the hassle, and cost that is high of checks. Overdrawn funds are immediately deducted as much as 6 times per free from your savings or overdraft loan so you never have to worry about bouncing a check month. Provides your checking account with security up against the high price and inconvenience of inadequate funds (NSF).

Evening Deposit

Our evening Deposit field is really a way that is wonderful of deposits or loan payments if the Credit Union is closed. Found in the very first lane regarding the drive up.

MasterCard Debit

Make use of your Goetz Credit Union Debit anywhere MasterCard is accepted

No Monthly Provider Charges

Safer than money

Put it to use for fast effortless acquisitions, without composing checks

Your MasterCard Debit can also be your ATM card

Spend less on check publishing

Never ever a charge once you state “credit” in place of “debit” (cash it’s still deducted from your own checking even though you state “credit”)

For stolen or lost MasterCard Debit call

If traveling outside of the United States, call

On Line Provider

e-Statements

On The Web Account Access

Utility On Line Bill Pay

Bill Pay

Voice Reaction

Access your bank account a day a with your touchtone phone day. Merely call. All that’s necessary is the account number as well as your pin quantity.

For complete directions and deal codes start to see the Voice reaction guidelines.

Other Solutions

Complimentary Notary Provider for Credit Union People

Cashier’s Checks

Money Requests

Wire Transfers

Just click here for the target Change form. Address change should be submitted written down. Then you’re able to mail the shape.

