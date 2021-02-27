Mayoral candidates expose taxation statements. Meet Nashville mayoral leads

Postado por Ernio Polalso, em 04/12/2020

Mayoral candidates expose taxation statements. Meet Nashville prospects that are mayoral

Kinds of profits: Titan Advisors LLC; City Press; stock dividends (profits gotten by partner); home of George Fox Sr.

Investments: Bank of America; Wal Mart stores; ProShares S&P Trust Short Hedge; Apple Inc. (held by partner); Kraft Food Groups (held by partner); McDonalds (held by partner); Mondelez (held by partner); First Acceptance; Microsoft; NelsonвЂ™s Greenbrier; Federated Capital Reserves; United states Funds cash Builder Fund; Titan Masters Fund; Mass Mutual Panorama Plus Annuity; GenWorth Annuity; Lincoln Financial Annuity; Principal Funds Growth Portfolio

Charitable efforts: complete of $27,924 straight into 52 nonprofit businesses, including Big Brothers Big Sisters; The Temple; 2nd Harvest; University course of Nashville; YWCA; Martha OвЂ™Bryan Center; Nashville Public broadcast; Fisk University; Montgomery Bell University; KIPP Nashville; Harpeth Hall; Conexion Americas; Teach For America; The ENTHUSIASTS; Friends of Warner Parks; Jewish Federation of Nashville and center Tennessee

Bill Freeman (Picture: Shelley Mays / File / The Tennessean)

U.S. Individual Income Tax return,:

Occupation: president of Freeman Webb Inc., a property this is certainly genuine, management and brokerage company

SpouseвЂ™s profession: housewife

Wages, salaries and tips: $342,001

Capital gain: $3,551,148

Other gains or losses: $0

Leasing home, royalties, partnerships: -$1,723,367

Modified earnings that is gross $2,412,451

Total tax: $364,994

Specific statement this is certainly economic

Internet worth: $123,174,492

Sources of profits: Fidelity Investments; real-estate renting; 555-FW Partners; Dixon Springs Investment Co.; Freeman Florida Venture; FWB Bedford LLC; FWB Burning Tree LLC; Hunter Chase LLC; Oak Park LLC; FWB Patrician Terrace LLC; FWB Rose Wind LLC; FWB Partnership; Graymere TN, LP; Harpeth Financial Services LLC; Hartford insurance coverage Co.; Heritage location TN, LP; Hillhurst TN, LP; Lexington, TN, LP; Miller Energy cash; mountain Ridge TN, LP; Old Hickory TN AHPC, LP; Rosewood Windrush LP; Sunflower-Greentree LP; Sussex Downs LP; ValentinoвЂ™s Ristorante in Nashville; WB TN GP; Welch Bend

Possibilities: 45 basic assets to companies, primarily to estate this is certainly real. Furthermore focused on вЂњThe Gundown,вЂќ a 2011 film in which he served as co-producer; ValentinoвЂ™s Ristorante in Nashville, along side Harpeth Financial solutions, which operates as Advance Financial

Charitable efforts: $331,654 in and $320,075 so far through

Premier beneficiaries over past 2 yrs: Conexion Americas, $100,250; Tennessee State University Foundation, $100,000; Cheekwood, $51,284 ( features a $24,000 in-kind share); Clinton Foundation, $50,000; In Comprehensive movement, $42,500; Sexual Assault Center, $31,225; Cumberland Heights, $26,000; Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, $25,000

Howard Gentry (Image: Samuel M. Simpkins / The Tennessean)

U.S. Individual Income Tax return,:

Occupation: Davidson County Criminal Court clerk

SpouseвЂ™s occupation: N/A

Wages, salaries and tips: $130,495

Business income: $0

Other gains or losses: $0

Leasing property that is royalties that are real partnerships: $0

Modified earnings that is gross $130,522

Total tax: $20,185

Resources of profits 2014: Gentry doesn’t record any sources of profits on the statement of good interest, but he obtained $130,495 as Davidson County Criminal Court clerk in 2014, associated with their tax papers.

Possibilities: None

Charitable efforts: Gentry listed $3,200 in gift suggestions or charity on the 2014 tax return. Those included Penuel Ridge Retreat Center, Boy Scouts, Tennessee State University, Frist Center, First Baptist Church, Temple Baptist Church, safe Haven shelter, Foundation for Athletics, NAACP, procedure Andrew.

Jeremy Kane (Photo: Samuel M. Simpkins / File / The Tennessean)

U.S. Individual Income Tax return, 2014:

Occupation: Nonprofit training professional

SpouseвЂ™s job: attorney

Wages, salaries and tips: $188,458

Business income: $42,096

Other gains or losses: $0

Leasing real-estate, royalties, partnerships: $0

Modified gross income: $227,596

Total taxation: $46,674

Sources of earnings: online pay day loans Hawaii residents Kane does behave as a scholarly training consultant. He received $44,646 in take advantage of that component in, centered on their tax return. He listed no specific income source on the statement of interested filed in June; KaneвЂ™s spouse is a legal expert with Dodson, Parker, Behm & Capparella Computer in Nashville.

Assets: Retirement accounts with Principal Financial Group and American Funds; college price expense price expense financial savings plan

http://www.online-loan.org/title-loans-la/

Charitable efforts: step-by-step $3,470 in tax return. Recipients consist of Legal help community of center Tennessee, Tennessee State University, NAACP Freedom Fund, Covenant Presbyterian Church, Matthew Twenty-Five, Lwala Community Alliance, Neighborhood website Center, Nashville Conflict Resolution Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of center Tennessee, Fifty Forward, Wounded Warrior Project, Tennessee Justice Center, LEAD Public Schools (Kane assistance found the charter college business), The ALS Association, Girl Scouts of center Tennessee.

Linda Eskind Rebrovick (Photo: Samuel M. Simpkins / File / The Tennessean)

Linda Eskind Rebrovick

U.S. Individual Income Tax return,:

Occupation: business expert

SpouseвЂ™s profession: consultant

Wages, salaries and tips: $113,364

Business income: $760,471

Capital gain: $88,350

Other gains or losses: $0

Leasing property that is genuine royalties, partnerships: -$1,720

Modified earnings that is gross $962,883

Total taxation: $331,899

Sourced elements of profits: Rebrovick gets earnings from Consensus aim Inc.; HealthStream Inc.; KPMG RAP LLP; Western Express Inc.; Capital verification Inc.; and UBS Financial solutions. Her partner gets earnings from NMG Advisers Inc.; Compass Executives Inc.; Warner Street company Inc.; Synovus Bank of Nashville; and Cumberland Trust Co. They both make money using Spring Creek Realty.

Assets: a lot of RebrovickвЂ™s opportunities are presented in the kind of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bonds or some other types of investment funds. Other assets contain: HealthStream Inc.; Howard Hughes Corp.; Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.; Relevance Capital; Claritas Sharecare CN Partners LLC; HHM Plus LLC; Capital verification Inc.; Consensus aim Inc.; the Rebrovick home in Nashville; Grant Park Futures Fund; WICKED GP; and Sun America Polaris II.

Her partner has possibilities in Cumberland Trust; Synovus Bank; NMG Advisers Inc.; Compass Executives LLC; Compass Executives Group LLC; Warner Street company Inc.; TSYS; American Funds; Franklin Templeton; and a property that is residential Lyles, Tenn. The few have actually actually a investment that is good RS Jackson Hole LLC, which appears to be a house in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Charitable efforts: Estimates $22,445. Recipients are Nashville Rotary, YMCA and YWCA, Lipscomb University, Better alternatives, Congregation Micah, MS, Warner Park, West End Synagogue, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Entrepreneur Center, Center for the arts that are creative Leadership Nashville, Nashville Humane community, the most recent Beginnings Center, Swan Ball Cheekwood, AbeвЂ™s Garden, Pan Mass Challenge MA, the ALS Association, Greenways for Nashville, Conexion Americas, Nashville Wine Auction, Nashville Public Library Foundation, Gordon Jewish Community Center, Martha OвЂ™Bryan Center, Conservancy Gala at Centennial Park, the Nashville Symphony, Girl Scouts and so the Legal assistance Society.