Matchmaking app kill suspect seemed like a ‘dream guy’ at first, ex-girlfriend says

Danueal Drayton’s last keywords to the woman had been, “I’m going to murder your,” she stated.

A York area lady whom dated the 27-year-old suspected murderer who police believe used online dating applications to focus on their victims said the guy seemed like a “dream man” at first, but that facade ultimately faded as he presumably assaulted the woman six months afterwards.

Zynea Barney, 26, stated she began reaching Danueal Drayton finally November after he messaged the woman on an online matchmaking and matchmaking application, for “two days right.”

Barney “wasn’t searching for adore” at the time, very she stated she ignored the emails in the beginning, but she ultimately responded.

“It was merely talk, you realize, only talking in some places,” Barney informed ABC News.

Barney and Drayton happened to be eventually texting day-after-day, and three weeks afterwards, her discussions changed to phone calls, she mentioned. At that time, she says she found your getting a “real good chap” with his “head on their shoulders.”

Drayton endured because instead of asking Barney for photo of their body, like a “normal chap” would, he’d inquire about her aim and goals instead, she said.

“We would talking all night, non-stop, routine conversation,” she stated. “No warning flags, little. Only you realize — the perfect chap.”

Barney’s earliest impressions of Drayton happened to be positive caused by “ways he spoke,” she mentioned.

“the guy taken themselves really well in talk,” she stated. “Like, he showed that he had been very thinking about what you discussed, what you got taking place.”

Exactly what Barney very first perceived as interest later on converted into just what she felt was him “pretending getting similarities” with her, that’s exactly what “kept the conversations heading,” she said.

“it had been a delight to speak with your during those times,” Barney stated.

The 1st time the pair satisfied face-to-face, they stayed in a resort collectively but slept in individual beds, Barney said. That night, they viewed movies and joked around with each other.

Then, Barney and Drayton began watching both every day, she said, whether it be a walk in the park or meeting for meals.

“there clearly was maybe not a day we didn’t read both,” Barney stated.

Barney mentioned the relationship “kept moving forward in a confident direction,” but she seen something very wrong whenever Drayton is operating their car and she responded a call on his phone from a woman named “Cherry.”

Barney says the girl shared with her that she additionally fulfilled Drayton on an internet dating app. Relating to Barney, the woman stated she and Drayton are “merely buddies,” but told Barney he’d never talked about which he have a girlfriend.

Barney required that Drayton pull-over and acquire of their auto, creating your to plead with her, telling their that girl is “nothing” but “talk,” she mentioned.

But, Barney says she drove aside, informing Drayton that as he need become honest with her, they might remain pals since Drayton ended up being “new to New York,” supplying your assistance with in search of employment. Barney’s daughter was in the backseat of the automobile at the time, she mentioned.

Afterwards, the relationship spiraled uncontrollable, Barney mentioned. She begun to become endangered during the early June, she said, whenever Drayton would allegedly sleeping outside their room, looking forward to the woman and asking her to just take him back when she would inquire your to go out of.

“then proceeded to bring my personal property manager’s ladder that was put in my hall and place they to your windows and climbed right up,” Barney mentioned, adding that the girl son was a student in the space at the time. “That’s while I know, like, he has to visit.”