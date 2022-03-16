Match is one of the original online dating sites

These additional features cost $ per month, making Match one of the more expensive dating apps. OkCupid charges members a maximum of $ per month, while Plenty of Fish allows people to connect for free. However, Match has been around longer than either service and has more active users than OkCupid.

If you want to save money on a premium account, you can secure a discount when you purchase a several-month subscription. You can also opt for a short-term paid feature that boosts your profile to the top of the search result for $5.99. Additionally, you can purchase ten boosts for $30.

Pros and Cons

Why should you use Match? For starters, it has millions of active users with members best sikh dating site spread across 50 countries. The more people a site has, the better your odds are of making a meaningful connection.

The company opened its doors in 1993, making it older than DVDs and most AOL email addresses. Its longevity has made Match one of the most popular online dating sites globally, with nearly 20 million users, including four million in the United States.

Finding the perfect match on Match isn’t cheap, though. The monthly membership will set you back $. Is the price worth it? This Match review will help you determine whether the dating site deserves your hard-earned cash.

Review Summary

Match ranks as one of the most established dating sites, and for good reason. It has millions of users, a sleek interface, and excellent filtering tools. People with a paid subscription can also use the video chat feature to establish a more personal connection with fellow members.

While Match has ramped up its vetting process, you still may encounter some fake profiles. Analysis of the online dating site between found nearly half a million fake profiles. The Federal Trade Commission later sued Match Group for deceptive practices and exposing users to fraud.

What You’ll Learn

Should I use Match? That’s the million-dollar question that we want to answer. This Match review covers essential details such as the dating site’s paid subscription, the matching process, the search function, and paid features.

How Does Match Work?

All Match users must fill out a profile before they browse the platform. Match puts your information into an algorithm to find potential partners. The more detailed your profile, the more accurately Match’s selections for you will be.

The algorithm results appear in your mutual matches. These members have the likes, dislikes, and personality traits that you want in a partner. If you find the person attractive, you can match with their question and start a conversation.

Reverse matching works like mutual matching but backward. It only shows you the people looking for your likes, dislikes, and personality traits. These members might not have enough compatibility for you to make a connection but can help expand your dating pool.

If you don’t like your matches, you can take matters into your own hands. The search feature lets you filter members based on their physical traits and interests. That way, you can find someone with the precise hair color, body type, and hobbies you want.

Looking to talk with someone now? The site shows the profiles of individuals in your physical area on the app. These people tend to respond faster than members not online.