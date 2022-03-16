Manager out of Notice Tumefaction Cardiovascular system; John Meters. Tew, MD Blessed Settee when you look at the Neurosurgical Oncology

Research Help

Grant: #SRS001896 Investigators:Zuccarello, National Institute out-of Neurologic Disorders and you may Coronary attack ICH Removal: Minimally Intrusive Operations + rt-PA (“MISTIE”) Role:PI Signed 001896-001 Level:Government

Grant: #U01 NS042167 Detectives:Zuccarello, National Institute of Neurological Problems and Stroke Carotid Occlusion Surgery Analysis (COSS) Role:PI Active 005545-001 Peak:Federal

Grant: #R01 NS048212 Detectives:Zuccarello, Federal Institute off Neurologic Conditions and you may Coronary attack Randomized Evaluation out-of Carotid Occlusion and Neurocognition (RECON) Role:PI Active 006110-001 Level:Government

Grant: #MISTIE II PO 2000794678 / 2 R01 NS046309-05 Detectives:Zuccarello, National Institute regarding Neurologic Conditions and you can Heart attack ICH Removing: Minimally Invasive Businesses + rt-PA Character:PI Effective 006851-001 Height:Federal

Grant: #dos R01 NS039512-06A1 Detectives:Abruzzo, Todd; Broderick, Joseph; Deka, Ranjan; Kleindorfer, Dawn; Ringer, Andrew; Woo, Daniel; Zuccarello, Federal Institute away from Neurologic Issues and you can Stroke Familial Intracranial Aneurysm Data II Part:Collaborator $8,081, Energetic aspergers chat free Peak:Government

Grant: #R01AG069930 Detectives:Zuccarello, Johns Hopkins College Coastline: Biomarker and you may Edema Attenuation for the IntraCerebral Hemorrhage Phase 2a Demonstration Part:PI 9 Hold Level:Advanced schooling

Peer Analyzed Guides

