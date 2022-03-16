Male customer’s feedback: “I love wearing these gowns

Male customer’s feedback: “I have been wearing these nightgowns for several years. I am a guy and yes, they look good on and are very comfortable. I started with the long gown and now have several colors in both the long and the short. In-fact they look very dressy and I also were them as a dress. Black looks great for a formal situation. Also look good to wear when a maxi dress might be the idea. I love these gowns.”

Male customer’s feedback: “Purchased the Flamingo Pink. Very comfortable to sleep and lounge in. Silky soft that just floats over the skin. Very pretty. Have other styles of Shadow Line nightgowns and panties. This is my favorite.”

Male customer’s feedback: “We used to buy Shadowlline products at Dilllards; They stopped carrying them and said they went out of business. My wife was looking to see if there was any new old stock. The search led us to Her Room. We were thrilled to find that these gowns were still available and ordered two. They are a little thinner than they were but the lighter fabric feels airy and light. We will order more!”

30 plus years ago, my late wife bought me my 1st woman’s nightgown and it was a beautiful “Olga” lace bodice gown from Macy’s . “Olga” went out of business & I searched for another gown, then my wife found Shadoline & again surprised me with another beautiful gown, it was the long black Silhouette gown. I then bought her one as well & we both love these nightgowns.”

Shadowline Petals 53 Inch Long Sleeve Gown 33280 Male customer’s feedback: “Always wore Miss Elaine gowns until read the reviews on Shadowline. Love the Silhouette look and feel. But love this long sleeve version for sleep or lounging year around. Highly recommend!”

Male customer’s feedback: “I got one for my wife but I liked it so much I ended up getting three for myself as well. “

Male customer’s feedback: “It is very comfortable and silky soft. Makes for a nice nylon gown for men. Also nice for loungewear and just purchased 3 of these gowns and wear them all the time. Much better than any mens nylon gowns. Better made and nice fabric. Recommend to all ladies and men. You will like them.”

Male customer’s feedback: “The Shadowline nylon gowns are simply the best. The nylon is silky soft and quality construction. No pulling with these gowns and they fit me perfectly. I now wear a nylon gown for evening wear everday day. Pair these gowns with some nice nylon panties makes a wonderful bedtime experience as well as for leisure wear as well. I would recommend these gowns for men and for women who want the best in comfort. A “

Shadowline Silhouette Gown 36737 Male customer’s feedback: “Very soft and sexy. My wife and I got matching nitegowns. We love them.”

I love the fabric, the fit, and the length!

Shadowline Charming Charmeuse Sleep Gown 4503 Male customer's feedback: "Great color and fit. Roomy but not baggy and hits above the knee–gives it some sass. Hate the long, frumpy look that some styles have."

Berkshire Shimmer Leg Thigh High 1340 Male customer’s feedback: “They fit an feel really nice, but they are alot shearer then i like . I wish they were a littlle more solid clolor.”

Wolford Satin Touch 20 Comfort Tights 14776 Male customer’s feedback: “These pantyhose are beautiful and luxurious to wear. They feel so good hugged against my skin. I really enjoy wearing them. Thank you very much!”