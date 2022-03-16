LuvFree Review — No Credit Card, No Problem

Our testers recently conducted a review of LuvFree in order to determine just how good it really is. If you’re hungry for love or if you just want to hook up with someone for some casual fun but your financial situation does not allow you to take advantage of paid dating sites, LuvFree might be an option for you to consider.

Search and Discovery

The search engine on LuvFree is basic. Users can filter their “people search” by age range, gender, location, ethnicity, religion and the type of relationship that they are seeking. This can be marriage, friendship, activity partner, penpal, casual or long-term relationships, etc. Users can associate themselves with as many relationship styles as they wish.

Our testers found the search feature to be crude compared to those on other paid and free sites, but it was functional nevertheless. The feature will return a decent number of potential matches.

Quick Search

For those of you who do not want to be bothered with search filters, LuvFree offers a “quick search” box on the right-hand sidebar of the site. All you need to do is select your gender and that of the person you are seeking.

Search Results

Filtered and quick results are displayed in the same format. This consists of a scrollable list of members containing their profile image and their basic bio information.

You can click on any of the returned profiles to see more detail about the person or to send them a direct message. You can also block users, send them digital kisses, send a friend request or add them to your “hot user” list all from their profile page.

On the bottom of each user’s profile page, you will find a date stamp indicating the last date the user logged into the LuvFree system. Our testers found this to be very useful in vetting potential matches based on activity. After all, who wants to waste their time sending messages to someone who has not been on the platform since 2009, right?

During the three days that our testers conducted their evaluation of LuvFree, they found that over 85 percent of profiles in the search results belonged to users who had been active on the site within the previous week – many that same day. That level of freshness in the search results is a good thing. It makes LuvFree relevant.

Messaging

The message feature on LuvFree is as you would expect, “old school.” It functions similar to an internal email system. Live chat in the modern sense is not offered. Even so, it still provides an effective way to communicate with other members. More importantly, it is fully functional – you can send and receive an unlimited number of messages.

-Registration Process –

LuvFree is free in every way. However, in order to access the detailed profile pages of other members and send messages, you must register for an account. It costs nothing and only requires you to complete a one-page online form.

LuvFree will send a verification link to your email that you must click on to complete the registration process. That will allow you to access the platform immediately. However, your profile will not begin to circulate on the LuvFree community until it has been manually reviewed by LuvFree staff.

The review process took on average four hours for our testers. LuvFree states that it can take as long as 12 hours. In our opinion, the fact that a free site goes to the trouble of manually reviewing new accounts to minimize spam, fake profiles, and trolls is highly commendable.