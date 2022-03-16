LoveHabibi Review: Is this Arab and Muslim dating legit?

Meeting Arab and Muslim women can be hard in most places in the US, but thanks to LoveHabibi, it’s a little easier https://hookupdate.net/nl/ferzu-overzicht/.

Sure, there’s a lot of niche dating sites, out there. There are even quite a few Muslim and arab dating sites – like Muslima and Helahel – but since 2009 LoveHabibi has been connecting people around the world and helping them find love in a major way.

So now let’s check out the site and see if it’s actually worth your time and maybe even your hard-earned cash. Here’s our full Love Habibi review.

First Impressions

When you sign up for Love Habibi you have the option to use your Facebook, or you can just use the manual sign-up if you want to personalize your account a little more. There’s even a spot for you to list your family origin under your ethnicity.

If you’re a Muslim man looking for other Muslim men, you’re going to have a bad time. Sadly there’s no option for homosexual relationships on this site, so if that’s your poison, I’d recommend looking somewhere else in your online dating journey.

I have to say; this dating site is gorgeous and easy to use. Purple theme with orange notes throughout this simple and easy to use site really piqued my interests. There’s a pretty fun vibe to the site which I think is really important when it comes to getting in the mood to mingle if you know what I mean.

It seems like Love Habibi took a few notes from Tinder on the picture selection screen as well as the “picture scrolling” technique used on many other dating apps. After checking for women in my area, it’s obvious that there are fewer active users than I originally thought. Only about ten people in my town are signed up, but there seems to be a lot of women in a bigger, nearby city.

All in all, a promising start for LoveHabibi. Let’s start looking into the features this dating site has to offer so we can really see if it’s worth all the effort.

LoveHabibi’s Features

If you pay for a membership on LoveHabibi, you’ll get a few pretty useful features in return. Although, with a free membership you have access to something called a “wink.” This allows you to put yourself out there on anyone’s profile to see if you should spend your money on a membership to talk to them. If you get a few “winks” back, you might want to think about coughing up a little cash. It might be worth it.

Since the prices are about average for a dating site in 2021, the features list, sadly, is lacking. With a premium membership, you’ll have access to all the bare-bone features you’d expect with a dating site.

With the “Message” feature you’ll be able to send messages to your matches as much as you’d like. It’s always free to send messages so you won’t have to worry about paying for any dumb “credits,” “tokens” or whatever the hell those microtransaction dating sites are trying to push on people now.

If you’re looking to save money, signing up for a premium membership within the first seven days gives you a whopping 25% discount on your membership fees. You’ll get unlimited likes along with only one other thing.

It’s a feature that boosts your account, basically giving your profile a higher chance of being shown to members of the opposite sex. This will greatly boost your account’s popularity and (hopefully) give you a heck of a lot more matches down the line.