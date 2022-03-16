Lenny and you will John usually do not physically collaborate far within the or outside of camp

Sean MacGuire

Similar to Arthur, John thinks of Sean much more regarding a playful irritation than simply a real gunman and you will member, really plainly during the train burglary during the Chapter dos, in which he says to Sean not to come which is enraged whenever Arthur allows him to help you. John displays certain light irritation on the Sean’s loudmouthed and you will naughty emotions kidding he blames Arthur Morgan and Charles Smith “to own preserving him”, we.elizabeth. rescuing Sean immediately following he had been seized from the bounty seekers, ergo “forcing” the latest group to need to endure their antics once more. If not not many relationships anywhere between John and you can Sean are offered during the overall game. But not, just after Sean’s death, while in the a drive out-of Clemens Suggest Debateable Belle John conveys sorrow throughout the Sean’s passing and you will offers their doubts in order to Arthur having mention of Dutch’s decisions and you may procedures.

Charles Smith

John and you can Charles worked well together in Teach burglary having Sean and you will Arthur and you can appeared to go along well given that John wants your end up in he’s silent and you can a no-nonsense version of individual, John and Charles one another perform understand the gangs deteriorating state and you may each other doubt Dutch, from inside the 1907 Charles are shocked and you can appeared treated one to John was real time and Cousin getting the slide of Van Der Linde Gang’s slide hitting him hard, and you may while in the his finger strive John manage wager on your cheer him on and provide your to keep on Beecher’s Expect for as long as he wants convinced that the new unlock nation create be good to possess Charles. John will be extremely pleased having Charles advice about building his farm, out-of your given that an effective “pillar from electricity”. Both stored high respect for Arthur and don’t forget your because the good an effective child.

Charles would also signup Sadie and you will John on the pursue getting Micah and you may took part in John and you will Abigail’s marriage and parted with the a terminology that have John and you may kept to possess Canada to start his own lives similar to John’s.

Sadie Adler

John and you can Sadie don’t come together excessively during their amount of time in the fresh Van Der Linde gang, even when John was grateful getting not just the woman and you will Arthur’s save yourself out-of Sisika but for taking care of Jack and you may Abigail and you will guaranteeing the safety, that have Sadie keeping an eye on them during Arthur’s conflict.

Age later on within the 1907, John and you can Sadie suffer with a near friendship and you will one another vowing to end Micah eventually in honor of Arthur should they get a hold of your plus congratulating John on trying to officially wed Abigail perception very happy to possess him. Sadie would be present and Charles Smith and Brother getting his matrimony. It could appear John is and additionally in Rockford hookup sites financial trouble to help you Sadie Adler as if not for her he would not have observed both Abigail and you may Jack safe and okay or be capable of getting work in form off bounties to help pay off his financial debt. Immediately after John and Abigail‘s matrimony and you will an extended healing regarding this lady stab wound into Mount Hagen, she makes the new ranch and you may pieces implies which have John along with his family members towards a good words.

Kieran Duffy

Nothing much is seen right here, inside Horseshoe Overlook John is visible mocking Kieran, if the two of him or her display a horse into the trip throughout the gang’s go camping so you’re able to Six Point Cabin. During the O’Driscolls assault into Dubious Belle John shall be overheard voicing the brand new view one Kieran possess betrayed this new group and that they have to have not taken your into the, to which Arthur reprimands your, he doubts Kieran deceived the latest gang, due to the gruesome things they inflicted with the him (“Do you see what it performed so you’re able to your?”). Following gang has fended of one’s O’Driscoll attack, John conveys shock about Kieran’s dying, saying he reach such as for instance him.