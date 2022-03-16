Lastly, I think Pat Burt got it right

To the extent proponents spent so much time balking at monitoring and the gated approach to enrollment increases, it makes me wonder if they have truly changed their colors and will be forthright.

This huge push is another sign of Palo Alto entitlement for the rich

Trip counts, measured only at Cati driveways, are a spurious metric. Obviously traffic will dramatically increase but the trip count metric can be met by just parking a block or two away from the school and walking. Doing so still clogs the city streets and adds to pollution.

I have lived in Palo Alto since 1965, and I live near the school. I think the past behavior or the school in breaking the rules and their present wish to expand are outrageous! 540 students coming to a school on busy Embarcadero ! Why can’t they move to another area to expand, and not insist on impacting a dense residential area. A larger school population is both unnecessary and unsafe for the community. I support women’s education, but this expansion is pure greed and entitlement. Do not allow it!

Thank you Council members Cormack and Tanaka for supporting Castilleja’s plan. While listening to last night’s meeting I wanted everyone to STOP, take a minute and think about what you are doing to our community? And what you are communicating to our children? That there is no forgiveness for past wrongdoings? That the noise of laughter, competition and learning are not a joy to hear? That you do not have a few minutes in your day to sit in a bit more traffic? That the inconvenience of a long construction project is not worth the years of education it will benefit students for generations to come? That the experience of watching your child performing in a school play is too much to ask for? That the gift of a Castilleja education for a student from an under-resourced neighboring public school is not worth the increased student enrollment?

If you truly care about education and children then please give a little. Put down your measuring tapes and car counters and rewrite your yard signs to say, THANK YOU Castilleja for this gift that benefits the greater good for years to come.

My daughter attended Castilleja and received a great education. The new gym wasn’t even available to her back then and a new facility would not have improved her experience one iota! I believe the true reasoning that Casti has spent a small fortune on attorneys, consultants etc is that the administration and board want a monument to their legacy. Casti has a huge endowment already (more than some colleges) and the desire to raise enrollment so drastically is financially motivated. The truth of the matter is that the vast majority of the girls come from very elite families (Captains of Industry, celebrities, VC’s). These girls would be “successful”. no matter where they attended school! They will never turn down a girl whose parent is the CEO of Google, Facebook, Apple etc.

The financial resources of the families is a large consideration in the admissions process

It is indeed absurd to measure only traffic into/out of Casti driveway while ignoring the traffic and parking in the neighborhood! What kind of illogical “planning” is that by the city and what kind of entitled nonsense for Casti/Kaufnman to be so unaware of their neighbors and their concerns! Do they think the girls levitate to school??

If that’s the type of illogical, selfish, divisive arguments Casti’s pushing, shame on them for what they’re teaching their students and demand a tuition refund.