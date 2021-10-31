Kylie enjoys a history of online dating guys from inside the entertainment market, including rappers Travis Scott and Tyga

Kylie enjoys a history of online dating guys from inside the entertainment market, including rappers Travis Scott and Tyga

Who’s Kylie Jenner matchmaking? Is she hitched and who happen to be her past boyfriends?

Kylie Jenner, the youngest for the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, are perhaps just about the most famous ladies in the planet today.

The 23-year-old self-made billionaire and mommy to three-year-old girl Stormi doesn t shy from the sharing her lavish lifetime on social media marketing – and this consists of appearances from the girl earlier boyfriends.

Kim Kardashian online dating record: from Kanye West to Van Jones

Kylie keeps a brief history of online dating guys when you look at the activities sector, like hip hop artists Travis Scott and Tyga. She s also been romantically linked to a couple of other people.

Thus, who is Kylie Jenner internet dating at this time? Right here s a thorough set of Kylie s past connections.

Travis Scott

In April 2017, similar month that their separate from ex-boyfriend Tyga was actually announced, Kylie started matchmaking rap artist Travis Scott after meeting your at Coachella, where he had been executing as an element of his journey at that time.

Kylie actually wound up joining Travis. Coachella had been one of the prevents on his journey, she explained to GQ in July 2018 in their shared cover interview.

So he mentioned, aˆ?I m returning on tour – exactly what do you want to do about it?aˆ™ And I is like, aˆ?i suppose we m choosing you,aˆ™ she added.

After a heavily-rumoured maternity, the happy couple welcomed their own girl Stormi Webster in 1st February 2018, announcing the woman birth with a YouTube movie titled to the girl .

The pair often carefully discussing one another as wife and husband, causing fans regularly suspecting the two have tied up the knot.

However, after a couple of years of online dating, Kylie and Travis launched their own separate in September 2019 and also have proceeded to co-parent Stormi collectively, even quarantining collectively throughout COVID-19 pandemic.

In Summer 2021, the happy couple sparked reunion rumours after putting on a rather cosy screen at the Parsons advantages celebration in New York with each other.

Travis, who was one of many evening s honourees, referred to Jenner as his wifey during his recognition speech.

A resource revealed to People that Travis and Kylie were are really nice and lovely along through the show, and they happened to be holding arms and appeared totally straight back on.

Fai Khadra

At the conclusion of 2020, websites began whirring with rumours of a romance between Kylie and Fai Khadra.

The number of years Kardashian-Jenner friend has-been linked to Kendall Jenner and Kylie s former closest friend Jordyn Woods in earlier times.

Khadra invested significant amounts of time making use of parents while in the COVID-19 pandemic, and is observed visiting with Kylie along with her internal circle on journeys to Paris and Utah.

But s planning the two are family.

Drake

Into the immediate aftermath of the girl separate from Travis, Kylie was actually romantically connected to another rap artist – Drake.

In November 2019, it absolutely was stated that the two, with understood each other consistently, got mutual attitude for every single more and comprise considered to be casually dating after becoming identified at Drake s 33rd birthday celebration collectively.

But states afterwards appeared claiming Kylie wasn t thinking about a significant relationship with Drake, who’d earlier collaborated together ex Travis Scott.

In May 2020, Drake answered a leaked song of his where he is able to getting read contacting Kylie an area portion, and apologised into makeup products maven.

Final thing we d have to do was awaken and also any pals of mine experience disrespected and so I just must claim that to begin the afternoon, the guy stated.

Tyga was initially spotted with Kylie, who was simply 14 during the time, as he carried out at her elderly brother Kendall s nice sixteenth birthday party.

Three years afterwards, Tyga broke up with his sweetheart of three years Blac Chyna – with who he shares a daughter, King Cairo – and was actually romantically connected to Jenner.

Over the years, the happy couple experienced analysis over their age change. They denied all rumours of relationship until Jenner switched 18 years of age.

On Kylie s 18th birthday celebration, Tyga talented the lady a $320,000 Ferrari, as well as the set actually got tattoos in honour of each some other. Tyga inked Kylie s title on their supply, while Jenner have limited t tatted the lady ankle, which she afterwards had sealed upwards.

Jenner even appeared in a couple of Tyga s audio video, for tracks Stimulated and Dope d right up .

These people were rather on-and-off during the course of her three year relationship, eventually breaking up in April 2017.

Jaden Smith

Kylie and Jaden Smith, the son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, apparently dated in the past in 2013.

The pair were launched to one another by mutual pal Jordyn forests, that known Jaden and his awesome family since childhood though their later part of the pops.

Kylie and Jaden comprise noticed going to the motion pictures collectively and going out from the red-carpet, with Kylie even wearing their rumoured men merch.

They s unclear just if they separate, but they remain family even today. They were viewed hanging out along at Justin and Hailey Bieber s event in 2019.

Cody Simpson

Way back last year, Kylie dated Australian performer Cody Simpson, who later on continued up to now design Gigi Hadid in 2013 and Miley Cyrus in 2019.

Little is known regarding their relationship, but Cody performed open about their separation in 2015, saying during a job interview, The whole K-O-D-Y thing performednaˆ™t dating in Denver reddit benefit me personally.