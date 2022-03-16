JVZoo cannot make sure that Vendor usually achieve people style of earnings otherwise efficiency by way of Seller’s utilization of the User Program

18. . Supplier tend to guard, indemnify, and hold simple JVZoo, the latest Associates, in addition to their affiliates, administrators, teams, agencies, successors and you will assigns out-of and you can up against all of the claims, strategies, losings, responsibility, injuries, will set you back, and you will costs (as well as practical attorneys’ charges and you may expenses) (along “Claims”) due to, linked to or from the any acts or omissions off Vendor, brand new offer, deals, otherwise entry to any of Seller’s goods and services (plus any Physical Situations), any violation of Arrangement because of the Merchant, otherwise one breach because of the Vendor of every representations or guarantees contained herein. JVZoo reserves the proper, at Seller’s expenses, to visualize the newest personal defense and you will control of one matter otherwise at the mercy of indemnification by Vendor hereunder. Supplier hereby understands the Associates are designed alternative party beneficiaries of one’s foregoing indemnification obligations. No settlement are consummated without JVZoo’s express written consent, and therefore should not be unreasonably withheld.

As part of it indemnification obligations, JVZoo will have the correct off offset against any numbers due hereunder in order to Provider for all the indemnification obligations set forth over

Supplier often instantly alert JVZoo of every newest, coming, otherwise possible legal action facing it because of the a third party getting issues per JVZoo, the newest Associate Program, this Agreement, otherwise people pointers considering during the relationship therewith (otherwise people mix of this) in the event that same comes up.

Indemnity

19. Confidentiality . Subject to the Privacy Policy set forth on the Site, in the course of this Agreement, each party may have access to confidential and proprietary information (“Confidential Information”) relating to the Seller, JVZoo or Affiliates. Each party agrees not to disclose or disseminate the Confidential Information without prior express written consent from the relevant party to whom such Confidential Information relates, except to the extent required by law. The term “Confidential Information” shall include, without limitation, the terms of this Agreement (including pricing and payments) and information regarding existing or contemplated services, products, Affiliates, Sellers, processes, techniques, advertising or know-how, or any information or data developed pursuant to the performance of the services. However, Confidential Information shall not include information that is or becomes part of the public domain through no action or omission of the receiving party, that becomes available to the receiving party from third parties without such receiving party’s knowledge of any breach of fiduciary duty, or that the receiving party had in its possession prior to the date of this Agreement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in no event shall the ratings published by JVZoo on the Site or the Seller’s sales information and general performance data for Seller’s participation in the Affiliate Program be deemed Confidential Information.